Jennifer Lopez pairs her gray work dress with a rare crocodile Birkin bag





Jennifer Lopez is reserved and busy, to say the least. She has just gone to press for her recently released film, Atlaswhere she and her stylist duo Rob Zangardi And Marie Haen adopted royal and bohemian outfits on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Lopez's street-style fashion relies primarily on casual minimalism, with occasional bursts of color and, of course, her trusty collection of designer bags. Since Tuesday May 28, the multi-hyphenate is back in Los Angeles to prepare It's me… live tour. While on the West Coast yesterday, the singer took a break from rehearsals to attend a business lunch and brought a very J.Lo touch to chic workwear. En route to her meal at the Maybourne Hotel, Lopez wore a dark gray button-down shirt dress with short sleeves, a cinched waist and a calf-length midi skirt. The brand behind the board meeting-friendly piece has not yet been revealed. Jennifer Lopez headed out to lunch in Los Angeles wearing a gray mid-length shirt dress with Charlotte Olympia heels, Dsquared sunglasses and a black Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid) She elevated the afternoon outfit — literally — with sky-high black suede pumps from Charlotte Olympia featuring a sheer platform heel. The statement shoes not only contrasted with her elegant and powerful luncheon dress, but their bold silhouette also spoke to her personality. “Jenny From the Block” or even her The scammers character, exotic dancer Ramona Vega. Eleventy virgin wool blend shirt dress with belt Lopez also wore an oversized pair of black DSquared2 frames on her face to keep a low profile (although her outfit indicated otherwise). She completed her look with a quintessential J.Lo accessory: a $20,000 Black Hermès Birkin bag with crocodile embossing. When Lopez pulls out the Birkin, you know she means business. Dsquared2 Logo Embossed Oversized Frame Sunglasses Charlotte Olympia Dolly Pumps The “On the Floor” singer is constantly refreshing her casual fashion. While her recent #OOTD speaks to the timelessness of all things workwear, she's also played with muted color palettes. Adopt his jet set look when arriving in Mexico for the Atlas red carpet, where she opted for a white skirt ensemble and Birkin bag, or the super baggy sweats she sported between tour practices and races. When it comes to street style, Jennifer Lopez is a fan of casual neutrals these days. (Image credit: Getty Images) However, the day before, the 54-year-old added a burst of vibrant hues to her wardrobe. The musician temporarily ditched neutral tones for a multi-colored tie-dye Gucci crop top worn with white pants while visiting a friend. In this rare instance, she also swapped her Birkin bag for a Louis Vuitton handbag. Marie Claire email subscribers get fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. J.Lo is an undeniable fashion chameleon, but it doesn't look like she'll be ditching a muted palette anytime soon. Whether it's baggy sweats or sleek office wear, the “All I Have” singer sticks to minimalism, perhaps in an effort to embrace a more understated luxury agenda. But remember: Lopez is never one to fully committing to dressing in silence, and ultimately, her larger-than-life accessories almost always turn up the luxury dial. In summary: she knows the importance of a good accessory. Take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles outfit and shop similar shirt dresses below. Shop Work Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Treasure & Bond ribbed cotton blend polo sweater dress Fia Brochu Walker belted dress Norma Kamali – Super oversized mini boyfriend shirt dress Everlane Supima Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress

