Fashion
Are people giving up on luxury fashion?
The appeal of luxury fashion has long captivated consumers around the world, embodying status, exclusivity and high-quality craftsmanship. However, recent trends suggest a notable shift in consumer behavior, with many shifting away from high-end luxury brands. This shift is resulting in a significant decline in sales, influenced by a variety of factors including sustainability concerns, economic challenges and the rise of alternative purchasing options. As global consumption patterns evolve, the luxury fashion industry faces a pivotal moment of transformation.
Luxury fashion sales decline
The luxury fashion sector has recently seen a marked decline in sales. For example, Burberry reported a 4% decline in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, while Gucci saw a 5% decline over the same period. These figures reflect a broader trend, with luxury conglomerate LVMH seeing a 6% decline in its fashion and leather goods division in early 2024. This slowdown signals a shift in consumer priorities, moving away from traditional luxury fashion brands .
Factors influencing change
Conscious consumerism: Today's consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and ethical implications of their purchases. Fast fashion and luxury brands are facing increased scrutiny due to their environmental impact and labor practices. The fashion industry contributes significantly to global pollution and consumers are looking to reduce their carbon footprint by opting for more sustainable choices.
Image Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Economic pressures: The economic fallout from recent global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to financial insecurity for many. High unemployment rates and economic uncertainty have made luxury items less accessible and less desirable to a wider population.
Picture Source: qsrmagazine.com
Change of values: There is a growing sense that experience and practicality are valued over material possessions. Younger generations, especially Millennials and Gen Z, prioritize travel, education and technology over expensive clothing and accessories.
Rise of the resale and rental markets: The resale market, led by platforms like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective, and rental services like Rent the Runway, offer consumers a luxury experience without the high price tag. These options correspond to sustainable practices and the desire for variety and novelty.
Picture Source: snworksceo.imgix.net
Purchasing alternatives
With the decline of traditional luxury fashion, consumers are turning to various alternatives:
Sustainable and Ethical Brands: Brands such as Stella McCartney and Patagonia are gaining ground through their commitment to sustainability and ethical production. These companies appeal to consumers who want to make responsible purchases.
Local artisans and creators: Supporting local crafts has become a popular trend. Local designers offer unique, high-quality items that reflect cultural heritage and craftsmanship. This not only supports local economies, but also ensures more sustainable production practices.
Picture Source: buildanest.org
Shopping vintage and thrift stores: The trend toward thrifting and buying vintage has grown, driven by the desire for unique pieces and sustainable consumption. Thrift stores and online platforms like Saritoria and Poshmark are booming as consumers seek distinctive, eco-friendly fashion.
Mid-Range Alternatives Focused on Quality: Many mid-range and high-quality fashion brands have become the winners of fashion bag or shoe niche status. By offering unique designs and top-notch craftsmanship at a relatively lower price point than high-end luxury, brands like DeMellier and Polène Paris have become cult brands among fashion lovers.
Picture Source: www.wd.com
India and luxury
While the world seems to be moving away from luxury, the Indian economy could be heading in the opposite direction. With various store openings in the recent past from brands like Tiffany's & Co., Tod's, Bottega Veneta and many others, luxury seems to be taking its place in India. This new advent of luxury in India can be associated with the growing wealth of the country.
Picture Source: Vogue.in
According to Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2024, the number of high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in India, with a net worth of over $30 million, is expected to increase from 13,263 in 2023 to 19,908 by 2028. In 2023, India saw a 6.1% annual increase in the number of UHNWIs, reaching 13,263 people. Additionally, Bangalore is expected to become one of the fastest growing millionaire hubs in the world over the next decade. A wealth report by Henley & Partners, in partnership with New World Wealth, highlighted that India is expected to see the highest growth in private wealth among BRICS countries. Over the past decade, private wealth in India has increased by 85%, placing it second in the BRICS HNWI rankings, with 326,400 millionaires, over 1,000 centimillionaires and 120 billionaires.
Picture Source: business-standard.com
The overall shift away from traditional luxury fashion reflects broader shifts in consumer values and priorities. As sustainability, economic prudence and unique personal expression take center stage, the industry must adapt to stay relevant. By embracing local luxury, supporting ethical brands and leveraging technology, the luxury fashion sector can reinvent itself for a more conscious and demanding consumer base.
