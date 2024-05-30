How to Create Beauty Products That Matter

What do dog toys, water bottles, lighters and phone cases have in common? Beauty brands sell them.

Lately, beauty brands have gone viral for non-cosmetic products. Also known as merchandise or merchandise, these items allow users to display their loyalty to a particular label beyond a lip gloss or moisturizer. On social media, users posted special edition makeup bags from brands like Dior and cosmetics brand Refy, as well as Hailey Biebers Rhode line phone case, designed to accommodate peptide treatments for lips mark on the back. There is a secondary market for flip phone style Glossier key rings on Depop, Selena Gomez brand's pale pink Rare Beauty sweatshirts are a staple on TikTok, while skincare line Tower28 sells hats and makeup seller Milk Makeup released a shoe in collaboration with Reebok in February.

The concept of beauty products has been around for a long time. Since there has been a beauty counter, brands have produced logoed bags as gifts upon purchase. But in the 2010s, Glossier ushered in a new era of trending, including millennial pink stickers with every order that ended up tattooing shoppers' Macbooks and Nalgene water bottles and selling a hoodie with logo which has become a coveted fashion item, spotted on stars like Timothée Chalamet. Even the bubble wrap sleeves that Cloud Paint and Boy Brow were packaged in were status symbols.

The rise of merch is just another example of how being a beauty brand today is about so much more than just hero products. Consumers, especially young people, don't want to hide the brands they use in their wardrobes. They seek to join an entire world and show their choices to others. Today's brands sometimes create products early on, at launch, to help bring new products to market or to tell a story around a brand's vision and purpose.

But while merchandise represents a new way for brands to connect with their buyers, it's no longer enough to put a logo on a tote to stand out from the crowd. Creating merch that matters requires a rigorous discounting strategy and an understanding of who a brand buyer is.

You see strong consumer brands everywhere, said Meagan Loyst, founder of the Gen-Z VCs community, which has more than 20,000 members, and a former investor in the Lerer Hippeau seed fund. And it's harder to be [everywhere] if you just have one product.

Behind the merchandising madness

Creating spin-off products wasn't on the agenda for Saie Beauty, a clean beauty brand founded in 2019. Until customers started asking for it, said founder and CEO Laney Crowell.

The merch craze is a reflection of the tastes of younger shoppers, who tend to buy the brands they like across the board, Loyst said.

[Gen-Z] likes to show our heart on our sleeves when it comes to the things we support and where our affinities lie, Loyst said. I have an Aries tag on my Crocs because I like people to know I'm an Aries, it explains my behavior. My laptop is covered in stickers.

But it's also a product of social media, where buyers have become accustomed to seeing editors and influencers unboxing complex product boxes. When the business plan for minimalist makeup brand Merits was being developed ahead of its 2021 launch, marketing director Aila Morin wanted to create a memorable unboxing moment that would stand out to editors, but would also part of the experience of regular buyers.

You would see these beautiful, intentional mailers going to publishers, but consumers would never be able to have them, Morin said. The brand has designed a tie-up and washable makeup bag, to be offered with each new order. Today, ads that feature the Merits signature bag have significantly higher click-through rates than ads that don't, Morin said.

Similarly, vintage-inspired clean cosmetics brand Saie now sells for $35 at Sephora and its own site started as part of an influencer giveaway program, Crowell said. But buyers didn't just want the products touted by influencers, they wanted the bag, and the brand discovered it.

People saw influencers using it and it sold out immediately, we couldn't even keep talking about it, Crowell said. This constitutes an influential moment for everyone.

From now on, derivative products are part of Saies' considerations for the deployment of new products. For its latest launch, a tanning drop product, Saie developed a raffia tote that will be sold alongside.

Merchandise can be helpful in attracting the right buyers, or people who buy into the brand for its philosophy and style, said Violette Serrat, founder of the color-centric makeup line Violette FR. In 2021, Saie launched a collection of vintage clothing including slip dresses in the brand's signature purple and denim jackets with stitched logos, intended to showcase the brand's eco-friendly values.

Additionally, merchandise can lay the foundation for a beauty brand to do more than just beauty, Serrat said.

When you pair it all with very high-quality products, it's a good recipe for a brand that can expand into a number of categories and have more freedom, Serrat said. Serrat's first product, a line of sweatshirts and t-shirts, was part of a collaboration with a streetwear brand she loved, Bisous Skateboards, in 2021.

Make a good product

Ultimately, merch isn't (and shouldn't be) a margin driver, it's a marketing tool. And for it to be effective, it must find an echo. Usually when this is the case, the product offers something of value, whether it's function, like a well-designed bag, or simply a way to show affiliation with an already powerful brand.

In April, Violette FR launched a $68 gold reflective object, or mirror, inspired by a painter's palette, which will be part of a series of curated object drops meant to complement the products.

My concept is that I want you to become your own artist and your own muse, Serrat said. How can I get consumers to do this with their products, not mechanically but through ceremony?

Other Violette FR products reference the brand's assortment: a blue hoodie that matches the brand's signature eyeshadow shade, while a cream version mimics the color of its face cream, For example.

Selling or distributing products via limited streetwear-style deliveries, rather than having them readily available at all times, can also help fuel demand.

Merits products, which include lighter-weight cases and a special faux leather bag collaboration with Proenza Schouler, are used to offer constant newness without having to change product lines, Morin said. They also create an incentive to purchase beyond discounts.

In a world of cutting-edge beauty, it's important to create something unique rather than just adding to the noise. Functionality and good design are crucial. Merit spends as much time developing derivatives as products, Morin said. The bag went through several iterations and attempted to solve problems encountered with other makeup bags, including product spills and zipper malfunctions. The viral Rhodes phone case, meanwhile, offered a solution to the problem of losing your lip gloss in your bag, Loyst said. Plus, on social media, it encouraged selfies and conversations.

You have to be really thoughtful and creative to make it stand out in a way that people want to use it, especially as more brands do it, Loyst said.