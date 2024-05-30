Heal the Bay and AI Aid's plastic dress proves reusable is beautiful





Independent creative agency The Many has launched a digital and out-of-home campaign for non-profit environmental group Heal the Bay, which is dedicated to protecting southern California's coastal waters and watersheds. California. The Los Angeles-based outreach made its debut Thursday night at the Bring Back The Beach donor gala where artwork was sold to raise money for Heal the Bays' efforts. The campaign includes social media, digital signage, limited edition prints for the event and outdoor signage courtesy of Billups. The media, which have been donated, will operate for the next two weeks. Manys' artwork inspired the 2024 gala theme “Reusable is Beautiful.” All campaign materials were produced with zero budget and generated no waste thanks to AI. The initial goal was to influence the way people view Southern California's oceans and beaches through an advertising campaign that has no impact on the environment. The creation reimagines the way we see the waste and plastic that washes up on our shores in the form of couture clothing and grabs the attention of viewers. The agency has run hundreds of prompts on different Midjourney templates. Ultimately, they found a balance and a look that had the flexibility to imagine something set on the beaches and waterways of Los Angeles, but had a consistent editorial look. This is something surprisingly unconventional for an environmental nonprofit. In three of the dozens of creative pieces created, models are shown on the beach wearing clothing covered in trash collected from the Los Angeles coastline. A trio of skirts are decorated with monochrome plastic bottles, and one dress reflects the colors of water with turquoise and white thrown paper. A tuxedo is adorned with lost jewelry and various other found accessories. Although it's unlikely that anyone will wear one of these outfits, they are beauty advertisements. They are designed to spark a juxtaposition of recyclability, reuse, and the impact of what washes up after each storm in Southern California. Heal the Bay is committed to practicing what it preaches, said Matthew King, the organization's interim director of communications and marketing. So our team absolutely loved The Manys' idea of ​​creating a zero waste campaign while still being full of creativity. AI still scares many people, but seeing it used so cleverly to raise awareness about single-use plastics shows that it can be a positive agent. The Many and Heal the Bay have been collaborating for a few months. The project marks the start of a larger partnership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lbbonline.com/news/heal-the-bay-and-ai-aids-plastic-dress-proves-reusable-is-beautiful The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

