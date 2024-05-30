Fashion
Kate Hiscox: Football, fashion and how Brentford epitomizes evolution
Welcome to the era where football meets fashion – and where players are the trendsetters.
Footballers are now often innovators, using social media to showcase their dressing style, with this stylish change breaking stereotypes and redefining masculinity.
And it's something that Brentford fan and fashion writer Kate Hiscox says is a welcome addition to the sport, with Bees players also embracing the movement.
The relationship between football and fashion has always existed because footballers have always wanted to be fashionable, she said.
They seem to be experimenting more now. Sports like the NFL and NBA have game wear that is not sports-related and has also evolved a lot.
It's also not as frowned upon as it used to be, when it comes to men who just want to look good.
Just because you play football doesn't mean you always have to wear a tracksuit, you can be interested in fashion and be interested in your appearance – it becomes more acceptable.
Bees supporters and, indeed, sports fans in general will have become accustomed to their social media feeds being flooded with the latest fashion trends, most often worn by their team's stars.
[Social media] was one of the main reasons the relationship between the two developed, Hiscox continues.
There are many accounts that focus on what players are wearing.
Clubs are also understanding the phenomenon: teams like Venezia stand out from a few years ago by being a team that has attracted the attention of a wide audience through football and fashion.
I had never heard of this team, but suddenly everyone seemed to want one of their jerseys and people were eager to buy it because it's cool – it's a great way to put the name of your club on the map.
Sometimes it only takes one thing to grab people's attention in terms of a shirt or item. This won't please everyone, but it can be a catalyst.
Hiscox was speaking from Sams Waterside restaurant in Brentford, having also given us his time in The Black Dog earlier in the day.
The former is one of many newly established local businesses that have become commonplace and familiar within an ever-growing and expanding TW8.
To be fair, it's not an area that's been too well known for its fashion content in the past, she continued.
I think, however, that this changes enormously; I've lived here for 20 years and in the last five years it's transformed.
We are installing things like new restaurants, a cinema, a gym, anything that helps a region and things that you want as a young person.
It gives people a reason to come to the area, which is great.
Promotion to the Premier League in the summer of May 2021, for the first time in the history of football clubs, consolidated the city on the world stage.
Hiscox believes there is a strange symmetry between this spotlight on football and the positive development of the region and community – but not at the expense of the region's roots.
There's no denying the club being in the Premier League has put the region on the map, it's really great, she said.
If you're a city with a club in one of the world's biggest sporting leagues, people will come here, and it really feels like the area gives them a reason to come back as well.
The brand new stadium also leads to Brentford as a city and there is no doubt you can see a difference. But tradition is also important, and the two combine well here.
The stadium move and new developments in the neighborhood went hand in hand; it's a whole new area and I always thought it would be the best area to have these kinds of places where people can come.
The area has both traditional pubs and new venues which is great and giving people a choice now and a wider choice for the area is exciting.
A place like Sams Waterside is in central London: it attracts new people to the area and gives those already living here a nice place to go.
This is an exciting time for the region.
