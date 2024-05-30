Zac Posen's Viral Gap dress is out of stock, MCM's new capsule





37 Zac Posen's Viral Gap Shirt Dress Sold Out in an Hour Gap's viral shirt dress by Zac Posen is officially sold out! According to Every dayBeast, Posen's latest version of the custom dress he made for Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival, is now completely unavailable less than an hour after its launch. The collared piece made waves when Hathaway wore it on the Cannes red carpet, and even more so when Posen released her $158 version for pre-order on Tuesday with all sizes from 0 to 16 completely sold out. “Totally stunned,” Posen shared in a new View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) “>Instagram post commemorate this moment and we are inclined to agree! Watch this space for what's next from the fashion darling during his tenure at Gap. MCM hits the field with a new Eurocup 2024 collaborative collection MCM is embracing football for the summer, thanks to its new collaboration with the European Football Championship (also known as Eurocup). The German luxury brand has launched a collection in partnership with the famous tournament, inspired by its Munich roots and its lineage dressing football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior. For the accompanying campaign, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah presents new images of Davit Giorgadze while wearing the line's black and brown polo shirt, shorts, cap, weekender and backpack, all covered in the brand's iconic Laureatos and Ottomar prints. Apart from the capsule on which you can now make your purchases The MCM websitethe brand will also launch six limited edition backpacks themed around Germany, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Korea and Brazil, all countries of origin of some of the most famous athletes in the world. world. Tate McRae and Britney Spears discuss fame for V MagazineGENV number 5 V Magazine has found its latest GENV issue cover star in Tate McRae. The viral TikTok influencer turned pop star graces the cover of the magazine's fifth issue, wearing a cutout bodysuit and sleek Loewe trench for a stylish statement. However, the issue's most dynamic moment comes from McRae's interview by none other than Britney Spears, who chats with the emerging musician about the inspiration for her performances, her love of dancing, and the challenges of becoming famous in the eyes of the public in their support. background interview. “I would say the pressure I put on myself,” McRae told Spears. “I've been a perfectionist my whole life, so sometimes hypercritical thoughts can completely consume you. I try to trust my instincts as much as possible and not accept so many outside opinions. Sébastien Milan Launches Limited-Edition Grace Jones-Inspired Heels Luxury shoe brand Sebastian Milano has released its latest Grace Jones-inspired shoe. The brand's new Muse style features a sandal silhouette with shiny black leather slingbacks and slim stiletto heels, inspired by Jones' iconic Treacy Jones cherry hat. On the strap of each shoe is a round accent of red cherry covered in shiny crystals for a sparkle of glamour. However, only 99 people will be able to purchase the model designed by Dori Hazan, indicated by the numbers on the soles of each pair. You can run but don't walk Sebastian Milano's website to claim your own set. Zo Kravitz is Jessica McCormack's first jewelry ambassador Zo Kravitz's last role? The very first brand ambassador Jessica McCormack. The actress is the first celebrity from the high jewelry brand, starring in a new campaign to mark the occasion. The images show Kravitz draped in McCormack's latest jewelry, including diamond and gypset earrings, gold rings, ball chain necklaces and more. As McCormack's muse, Kravitz is a natural fit for the brand's modern approach to fine jewelry, and with “collaborator” in her title, we can't wait to see her future jewelry projects. You can discover the first collection of his campaign now on McCormack's website. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookAndInstagramto stay informed of all the latest fashion newsand juicy industry gossip.

