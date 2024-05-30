Queen Rania embraces the long shorts trend in Bermuda shorts in the 'men's section'





Queen Rania of Jordan once again demonstrated her impeccable fashion sense at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2024 of the International Academy of Amman (IAA). Her outfit, which is currently a hot topic among royal fashion fans, featured a bold and stylish choice: knee-length shorts. This bold move showcased Rania's ability to seamlessly blend traditional tailoring and contemporary style. In her opening speech, Queen Rania began with a heartfelt greeting: Dear graduates, parents and faculty members, I begin with a greeting unique to us: May the peace, mercy and blessings of God be with you, because there is nothing more beautiful than carrying a message of compassion, which our world needs more than ever. His words set a warm and compassionate tone, resonating deeply with the audience. Royal Fashion Police shared a photo of her complete outfit, which included the stunning ALC Juliet Pleated Blazer Mini Dress in Black, a new addition to her wardrobe. The highlight, however, was the Dior Homme Wide Cut Bermuda Shorts in black. These knee-length shorts, found in the brand's men's clothing section, added a unique boy-borrowed touch to his ensemble. Paired with the sophisticated blazer dress, the shorts offered a modern, edgy look that perfectly balanced the elegance of the top. MORE: Princess Rajwa of Jordan's All-Time Best Style Moments RELATED:Queen Rania Revamps Princess Kate's Exact Shoes for Spring 2024 We took inspiration from the Miu Miu girl this season (and let's face it, every season) and the softer, sportier shorts seen on their SS24 runway were paired with preppy basics such as polo shirts and blazers, says Hello ! Fashions Clare Pennington, These are not culottes, they hit the knee (or thereabouts) and are unapologetically baggy. Linen varieties add a touch of effortless nonchalance, denim lends straight-to-the-skatepark energy while tailored offerings add a level of refinement. Rania wore the wide Bermuda shorts from Dior Homme Queen Rania completed her outfit with her trusty Tom Ford metallic leather and mesh pumps, a pair she's worn several times before. The pumps added a touch of glamor and continuity to her outfit, showcasing her talent for combining new and must-have pieces to create a cohesive look. MORE: Queen Rania gives masterclass in sewing 4,400 coats at King Abdullah's silver jubilee RELATED:Queen Rania's White House visit outfit was an ode to British royal style In her speech, Rania congratulated the graduates and recognized the efforts of their parents and teachers. First of all, let me congratulate you and all of Jordan's high school graduates, as well as your parents and teachers, as you begin a new phase of life. good game. His words reflected his pride and support for young Jordanian graduates as they embark on their new journey. Queen Rania's fashion choice at the IAA graduation ceremony illustrates her ability to push the boundaries of fashion while maintaining her signature royal style. By incorporating menswear into her look, she not only made a bold fashion statement, but also demonstrated that versatility and a fashion-forward approach pays off.

