Sara Roka on her fashion journey from Vancouver to Milan

A distinctive feminine look.

When Sarah Roka packs for a weekend, her suitcase will contain two dresses and eight pairs of shoes, says the fashion designer. And in what was originally supposed to be the office in his Milan apartment is a makeshift shoe room with boxes and cartons of shoes from Roger Vivier, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutins stacked floor to ceiling, each with a Polaraid glued to it. so that the content is easily visible. Roka pulls out a box, a pair of classic Manolo pumps, which complement the navy and white striped suit she's wearing from her Sara Roka spring/summer collection. I feel more confident when I wear heels, she says. I don't have a house, but I have the shoes, she adds, giggling.

Roka is originally from Vancouver and grew up on the North Shore, a community that is a compelling blend of cosmopolitan living and the great outdoors. Some of his earliest memories revolve around his interest in fashion. I got the fashion bug from my mother, she says. I watched her on the sewing machine. I cut fabrics and sewed by hand because she wouldn't let me use the sewing machine when I was five. And then finally she let me use the machine, and I was crazy. Roka had a collection of Barbies, but I didn't play with them, she said. The aspiring fashion designer used Barbie as a model instead.

Roka founded his eponymous line in 2010 with a capsule collection of shirts. Everyone said: You're a shirt designer, and I didn't like that, she says. So I decided to do a full collection, and it was mostly dresses inspired by a borrowed men's shirt. It was 2014 and she presented at many trade shows. Pitti Donna was a catalyst and Sara Roka was picked up by major Italian retailers, LuisaViaRoma and Sugar. Ten years later, Sara Roka presents two collections per year during Milan fashion week and achieves a turnover of four million euros, with 80 percent of its sales outside Italy. The prints are a Sara Roka brand, made in Como and very colorful. Her fabric preferences include cotton pique, poplin, silk twill and organza. Everything is made in Italy. The Elena dress is the best-seller, a classic shirt-collar dress with a full A-line skirt, a masculine cut contrasted with refined femininity, she says. All Sara Roka dresses have a name, but I don't have one anymore, admits the designer, who now draws inspiration from baby books and modeling agencies.

As a child, Roka did not know that fashion design was a profession.

___ During class, a teacher asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up and I answered: I don't know. The professor turned to my friend and asked him the same question. Her answer: I want to become a fashion designer. And I said to myself: Is this a job? And she looked at me and said, What do you think Ralph Lauren is? And then the switch turned on. There was nothing else I wanted to do.

Roka has lived in Italy for over 25 years and switches easily between English and Italian. Her fifth-floor apartment is a seven-minute walk from Via Montenapoleone, Milan's most fashionable street, and is more hotel than home because she is constantly traveling. The only artwork gracing the bare walls is that of an owl that she drew on what appears to be butcher paper as a child. My mother framed it and sent it to me. Roka has always been artistic. I have always been creative and not just with clothes, she says. She loved painting and drawing and would stay in the art room for hours at school. I was artistic and clumsy. I wasn't very good at socializing. I was 16 and looked like I was 12. I had no self-confidence,” Roka says of the anxiety she felt during those teenage years. For me, fashion was a way to fit in and art gave me confidence.

Roka wanted to go to the Fashion Institute of Technology, FIT, in New York, but her mother thought otherwise, so she enrolled in fashion design at Kwantlen College. While in school, she worked as a lifeguard and in retail at Harry Rosen. But the desire to go to FIT did not wane, and after completing the two-year program at Kwantlen, she moved to New York. I had this boyfriend that my mother hated. I think she said okay to go to FIT to get me away from my boyfriend. From FIT, Roka moved to Polimoda in Florence, then she got an internship at Valentino. (Regarding her time with the famous fashion brand in Rome around 1997, she comments: He [Valentino Garavani] he arrived at 10 a.m., did his business and left at two or three o'clock with [Giancarlo] Giammetti. At the time he had two pugs and they just sat there. They looked like him, they didn't have chins. And they were really snobbish, they would never come and greet you.)

After a brief stint in New York, Roka returned to Italy for another internship, this time at Ruffo, which produced leather clothing for Versace, Prada, Helmut Lang, Jil Sander, for everyone except Gucci, she says . And what was supposed to be a six-month stay turned into four years. He was even offered a job at Gucci, but not in design, says Roka, in product, and I didn't want to do product. And therefore no to the company with interlocking Gs.

___ When you work for other people, you have to sell your ideas and make them happy, Roka said of what she was designing. I just wanted to make my own decisions and do what I wanted. I have always loved men's clothing since I worked at Harry Rosen, and I loved the quality of the men's clothing and the poplin shirt. So I started making a collection of shirts.

A Sara Roka dress is feminine but decisive, not feminine softness, says Roka, who likes bright colors and strong graphics. I don't really look good in my dresses, she admits. I am sporty and straight built. I design for a figure I've always wanted: breasts, a small waist and a big ass.

As a child, Roka dreamed things up in my head, but now that I run his business, my job is to answer questions all day, make decisions, solve problems. So I became less creative, because it's a job, she admits. I wish I was at the creative level when I was five. Roka seems to be hard on herself; as adults, we become more cautious and lose much of that spontaneity that breeds creativity.

Roka is firmly established in Italy, but she wonders what would have happened if she had stayed in Canada. When I was young, there was no support system for this industry. Fashion was seen as a waste of money, she said, commenting on the lack of government support. Artists in other art forms were supported, but not those in fashion. She compares this to Italy, where the Italian mentality is fashion. Everyone knows fashion. Even old ladies wear Prada shoes. Fashion is in their blood. [The people] I have this love for fashion, and when you're here, it kind of passes on.

Over the years, Roka has dedicated time and effort to build a desirable fashion house, where she does what she loves.

May 30, 2024