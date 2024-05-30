Nstyle: June 2024 | Style

His style

A simple tip for cleaning your cupboards

With new growth Blooming all around us, the change of season provides a perfect opportunity for personal renewal and regrowth. We all know the tradition of spring cleaning. But I have to admit that the sudden fever to organize my pantry or empty a junk drawer never really hits me. Each week I work with clients to modify and streamline their wardrobes. But I sometimes struggle to practice what I preach in my own space. That's right, this personal stylists closet can currently be classified as cluttered.

I'm quick to advocate for closet audits and share my steps for doing them. But you don't have to do a major overhaul or clear out all your clutter at once. Although major closet purges sound nice in theory, I've found that they often cause analysis paralysis and prevent people from getting started. If you're feeling intimidated, I encourage you to start smaller with an accessible everyday tip that will make your wardrobe feel fresh and organized.

Here's my tip: keep an extra hamper or basket in your closet. Every time you try on an item you don't wear, toss it in the cart rather than hanging it up. At the end of each week or month, take a look at your discard pile. Did you miss any of these items or did you collect them again? If the answer is no, it's probably time to let them go.

Plan in advance where you will donate or resell your clothes, so there is nothing holding you back once you decide to declutter. It'll also give you instant gratification, as you'll free up some hangers and prime real estate in your closet.

It may seem counterintuitive, but keeping clutter to a minimum is one of the best ways to combat impulse buying and overbuying. In fact, more is not always more, it rarely is.

His style

Dress for style, not stature

Gentlemen, gentlemen! After what seemed like an eternal winter, spring has finally arrived, and so has horse racing season. May brought our beloved Iroquois Steeplechase and two of the Triple Crown horse races, the Kentucky Derby (shout out to my home state) and the Preakness, with the Belmont Stakes taking place this month. It made me think of the gentlemen sitting atop those magnificent beasts that are jockeys. Who dresses these guys when they're not competing?

In their honor, this month's column is dedicated to the short film kings, Tom Cruises, Bruno Marses and Kevin Harts of the world. Ahead, some style tips for men 5'9″ and under.

Tailor, tailor, tailor

A good fit is essential for any man, especially short men. Short men often have trouble finding clothes that fit them because everything is too long. In these moments, the tailor is your best friend and your best ally. A good tailor can hem pants, shorten sleeves and tuck in shirts and jackets, making sure everything fits you perfectly.

Get it in slim

If you are a smaller man, chances are you also have a smaller figure, smaller chest, narrower shoulders, etc. Consider choosing a slim fit for your clothes. Regularly cut clothing can be very baggy in the shoulders, chest and arms, creating an oversized, scruffy silhouette that makes you appear smaller than you really are. Let's leave the oversized 90s clothing with MC Hammer, okay?

Stick to Vertical Stripes

Although horizontal stripes can be difficult to achieve, vertical stripes often suit shorter men. Vertical stripes visually elongate the torso and legs, giving the illusion of height. They also provide a slimming silhouette. And both are definitely a plus! Rule of thumb: choose thinner stripes over thick stripes. No one needs to look like they escaped a gang in Mississippi.

To our compact little princes and captains, I salute you! These tips should help you sort silhouettes like a pro the next time you go shopping. And if you need more advice, you know where to find me. Peace and love, gentlemen!