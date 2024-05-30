The actor who wants to build a fashion empire with hand-painted clothes

Actress Sagarika Ghatge is on a mission: to create clothes that don't follow any trend and celebrate the art of hand painting.

That's why she and her mother Urmila established the fashion brand Akutee in December, becoming part of the growing group of people from former royal families preserving their sartorial history and heritage by venturing into design and fashion. -UPS. Ghatge belongs to the ancient royal family of Kagal in Maharashtra and is also a descendant of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Akutee offerings include sarees, co-ords, blazers, dupattas and salwar sets, all hand-painted with nature-related designs inspired by Urmila's hobby of painting flowers that grow in his gardens in Kolhapur.

Akutee (Marathi for “princess”) is a step back in time. The brand's philosophy comes from my childhood, where I grew up in a (royal) environment and was surrounded by beauty: the women in my family,” says Sagarika, who was recently in Bangalore with her mother and son. husband, cricketer Zaheer Khan, to showcase the label's repertoire at the Four Seasons Festive Showcase.

What was the inspiration behind the brand? Sagarika talks about an early introduction to classic and timeless fashion.

“I attribute everything you see here to the way they dressed and what I take away from it,” she says. “They're not fashionable clothes, so when I see people appreciating them and buying them, it gives me hope that we can do a lot more.”



View full image Illustration on 'Janki', a coordinating top in green Banarasi fabric and silk linen



We live in an age where everything is available,” says Sagarika, before pointing out that the big advantage of opting for niche brands that make limited products is that each piece created is unique. You might like a particular design and ask me to paint it for you and then someone else can ask me to paint the same design as well What sets handmade work apart is that each piece made will have distinctions so you know. that what you have is one of a kind,” she explains.

Ask her if her brand promotes the ideal of slow fashion and she agrees. (Akutee) is completely slow fashion,” she asserts. “Given the nature of the work involved, I won't be able to produce things quickly even if I wanted to.”

Ask him to describe his ideal buyer and Ghatge says they are people who value quality. My fabrics, Chanderi cotton, Banarasi silk fabric, are hand-woven and the paintings are all done by hand.”

When it comes to focusing on clothing illustrations, Sagarika says it's her mother's department. When it comes to choosing the color and the rest of the elements, we both sit down to decide. And all decisions are determined by the classic and elegant aesthetic of the brand,” says Sagarika.

They have a small team of artists working with them in Mumbai. My mother alone can't paint everything, which is why we have a handful of artists working with her. We are in the process of building the team and my mother is closely mentoring a few of them,” says Sagarika, who plans to launch a homeware line soon.

“There will be everything from tableware, cushion covers, curtains, of course, they will be hand painted.”