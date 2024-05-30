It's so rewarding: New Woman of Canaan Launches Girls' Dress Line





New Canaans Morgan Clifford is no stranger to the fashion industry. Its eponymous outerwear double has dressed stars from Nikki Hilton to Selena Gomez and can be found in stores such as Loveshackfancy. His new adventure? A line of dresses for girls called Emlagh. I wanted to do something totally different and I love girls' dresses, Clifford said. This sort of evolved into launching an entirely separate line. After launching her own fashion brand in New York in 2015, selling outerwear online, Clifforda, a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY, moved to New Canaan with her young family. She has now launched the new line, which is very successful at first, and is looking ahead to future creations. Clifford also created Emlagh because she has her own daughter. Clifford said the creation and distribution of the Emlagh range had gone smoothly, partly because it was his second brand launch. I already had all the contacts, she said. I have a modeler. I have a whole production facility in New York that makes my clothes. So I already knew where to go and how to do it. Named after his great-grandmother's original Irish town, Emlagh is designed to have a classic New England summer vibe and is both feminine and soft, both of Clifford's goals when launching the brand. People start tagging me and their daughters wearing my dresses. It's amazing, Clifford said. It's so rewarding to see when you put so much effort into something and then see someone wearing one of your dresses on the street or in a photo. Clifford already has ideas for future projects. For the girls, I would like to get closer to mom and I, she said. I also want to get into après-ski. There are so many things I want to do. This will continue to grow. Clifford has been busy presenting her visions to the public. Emlagh had its first trunk show at Found on Elm Street last week. Referring to the event, Clifford said: “It went really, really well. A lot of moms came, so now a lot of girls from New Canaan are going to wear my dresses. Beyond New Canaan, Emlagh can be found onlineand in-store at Peachtree Kids in Nantucket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newcanaanite.com/its-just-so-rewarding-new-canaan-woman-launches-girls-dress-line-10207509 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos