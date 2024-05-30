Calvin Klein names new designer, plans return to runway





Calvin Klein, a brand that recently made a splash with an ad campaign featuring actor Jeremy Allen White in nothing but his underwear, is buttoning up a little more. On Thursday, she announced that she would restart her high-end collections business under a new creative director, Veronica Leoni, as well as a return to the catwalks and, perhaps, to her former position as a mainstay of New York Fashion Week. Ms. Leoni will be the first designer appointed by Calvin Klein in five years and the first woman to lead the house. She is one of the few women to be named head of creative direction at a major brand last year, when most of the big jobs went to white men. His appointment reflects the fact that jeans and influencers may not, in reality, be enough to sustain a global name, even in the age of social media where a real point of view on design may be necessary. It's also a sign of the current upheavals in the fashion world, which is seeing a series of designer appointments and shakeups at brands like Valentino, Alexander McQueen and Moschino because the luxury sector is increasingly put to the test by the macro-political and economic environment. Calvin Klein reported 2023 turnover of $3.9 billion, a growth of only 3 percent.

We see this as an exciting opportunity to celebrate Calvin Klein’s return to its full expression as a fashion brand,” said Eva Serrano, Calvin Klein Global Brand President. The market and industry have changed and the consumer is more eclectic. We wanted to respond to this cultural change in a modern way. At Calvin Klein, Ms. Leoni, 41 and Italian, will be responsible for men's and women's clothing, underwear and accessories, and her high-end collection will inform the wider company and its presence on the red carpet, where in no more dressing Brittney Griner. and his wife, Cherelle Griner, for the 2023 Met Gala, she was largely absent. Just as she has been absent from the New York Fashion Week runways since 2018, when the last creative director, Raf Simons, was abruptly fired after less than two years. Hired to relaunch Calvin, which had never regained the aesthetic influence it had under its founder after its sale to PVH in 2002, Mr. Simons infused the brand with an urgent, dystopian vision of Americana that captivated the fashion world but shocked the consumer. base and sent Calvin's leadership team into a long period of withdrawal.

Although largely unknown outside the fashion world, Ms. Leoni brings to Calvin a sensibility of twisted, romantic minimalism born from her stints at Jil Sander, Céline under Phoebe Philo and The Row. In 2020, she launched her own label, Quira, which is named after her grandmother and which made her a finalist for the 2023 LVMH Prize, the prize for the most lucrative young fashion designer. It also earned him a name that was often whispered about when a job offer came up.

Her most recent collection, presented during Paris Fashion Week in March, featured a cast of different characters in carefully calibrated oversized suits punctuated by occasional draped chiffon dresses. Ms. Leoni will continue to design Quira and divide her time between Rome and New York. For decades, Calvin Klein interpreted the bold idea of ​​self-expression, Ms. Leoni said in a statement. I am ready to give him power. Exactly what that means will be revealed when its first collection, for fall 2025, is presented early next year. It will be one of the most anticipated debuts of New York Fashion Week, which has lost many of its once-famous brands, leaving it ripe for a new defining figure. (Ralph Lauren now shows mostly off-hours; Oscar de la Renta no longer shows at all. Thom Browne splits his time between New York and Paris; and Donna Karan was sold and reinvented as a contemporary line.) Ms. Leonis's appointment does not mark the end of the designers' shake-up. In Paris, the top positions at Givenchy remain vacant, and rumors are rife that Hedi Slimane is considering leaving his position at Céline. Fashion's game of musical chairs, which partly determines what we all want to wear next, and which in turn crystallizes a decade, is only intensifying.

