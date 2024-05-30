GmbH is the queer label that broke the fashion silence in Gaza





GmbH is Thems Price Now 2024 honored in fashion. The Now Awards honor 10 LGBTQ+ vanguards at the forefront of culture and change today. Learn more here. The GmbH headquarters in Berlin is easy to miss. There is no golden signage, no grandiose workshop entrance. As I pass the smell of fresh falafel wafting from a nearby Lebanese restaurant and enter the interior courtyard of a nondescript building, only the sight of a mannequin leaning against a window confirms that I am arrived at the famous fashion brand's studio. Even the brand name is obscure; A GmbH (the merciful abbreviation of Gesellschaft mit beschrnkter Haftung) is simply the German equivalent of an LLC. When co-founders Benjamin Alexander Huseby and Serhat Ik launched the brand in 2016, they chose this moniker to stand out from their work, the Martin Margiela. But behind this artful facade lies a deeply personal and, in turn, political brand. Upon entering the studio, the praise for the label seemed left at the door. Huseby finishes one last task with their small team while Ik prepares tea, readjusting a pair of club-ready sunglasses that he will remove only briefly over the next hour. We set up shop in the back office, where the heart of their brand is most visible. As Huseby sits at his desk, Ik reclines in an office chair. Nearby, a lone model wears a standout piece from the duo's latest collection: a boxy red jacket, expertly tailored with draped shoulders and adorned with the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh. Rather than outsourcing construction to a remote factory or luxury workshop, the designers sourced keffiyehs hand-embroidered by Palestinian and Syrian refugees living in the Jerash refugee camp in Gaza, Jordan, thanks to to a collaboration with the Social enterprise projecta fashion company that aims to lift thousands of refugees out of poverty. Benjamin Alexander Huseby in the workshop of the GmbH.Julien Tell The collection, titled UNTITLED NATIONS, served as a treatise against nationalism and the demonization of marginalized communities, particularly Europe's Muslim population, a subject both designers are familiar with. Huseby and Ik often draw inspiration from their own cultural and personal histories as Norwegian-Pakistani and Turkish-German children of Muslim immigrants, respectively, as well as their experiences as queer creatives from Berlin's underground art scene . The result? Seven years of critically acclaimed collections that shook up the stifling world of fashion. Nothing more than their last. If we hadn't made a statement, we wouldn't have put on a show. Since the beginning, GmbH has always aimed to use fashion standards as a Trojan horse for positive change. On January 22, as GmbH hosted the final event for Paris Fashion Week's menswear collections, an electric current rippled through the air before a single model walked the catwalk. Draped in white keffiyehs, Huseby and Ik delivered an unusual and moving performance. 10 minute speech drawing attention to Israel's brutal and devastating bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which by that time had already killed 25,000 Palestinians. We called for a ceasefire now, the release of all hostages, a free Palestine and an end to the occupation, all demands which we believe should not be controversial, he said. said Isk. The two men then began quoting Indian author Arundhati Roy's 2002 speech on post-9/11 prejudice. As they reached the end of their statement, Huseby collapsed. Pausing for a moment as many onlookers wiped away tears, he choked out the last words: Maybe things will get worse, then better. Perhaps there is a little god in heaven preparing to welcome us. Another world is not only possible, it is on the way. Maybe many of us won't be there to greet her, but on a quiet day, if I listen very carefully, I can hear her breathing. A look from GmbH's Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection, “UNTITLED NATIONS”. Courtesy GmbH

