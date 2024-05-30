The caftan, the fashionable dress this summer on Mediterranean beaches





Elegance does not consist of being noticed, but of being remembered, said Oscar de la Renta during his lifetime. Alongside Ossie Clark, Yves Saint Laurent, Pucci and Halston, this Dominican designer elevated the caftan to the rank of a highly glamorous garment that we continue to see today on red carpets, beyond its bohemian version , which makes a comeback every summer. Of Persian origin, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, the caftan was originally a garment exclusively reserved for men. It was the Ottoman sultans who, centuries later, began to make them known, luxuriously decorated with brocade fabrics and silk and gold threads. The original caftan consists of a long, narrow tunic with loose sleeves, a wide open collar and sometimes buttons. Later this design was closed with a sash or sash. It was travelers in the 19th century who introduced this type of clothing to Europe and North America.

Princess Grace of Monaco in 1972, at Palm Beach, Monte-Carlo Getty Images It was precisely one of the fashion editors of the time, Diana Vreeland, who directed Vogue USA in the 60s and 70s, who, after a trip to Morocco, published several fashion editorials with models like Verushka wearing caftans. After the hippie era, clothing hit the streets. But, I insist, the caftan has always attracted the jet set. Elizabeth Taylor even got married in a caftan!” explains Monica Longo, professor of pattern making at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan. Today we see actresses like Uma Thurman or Naomi Watts attending events dressed in this splendid blend of East and West that is the caftan. After the hippie era, the caftan takes to the streets The kaftan is extremely flattering. From an image consulting point of view, it is formed by two vertical lines, creating a silhouette that perfectly envelops the body. Also, since he doesn't have a collar, he lies down. It is a perfect canvas: a large surface of fabric which, whether muslin, cotton or silk, allows you to play with colors, patterns, finishes… This versatility attracted Yves Saint Laurent, a genius who always incorporated flattering pieces from other ethnicities into his collections, making them timeless and legendary, adds Jaume Vidiella, stylist and director of the School of Arts and Techniques of Fashion (EATM) in Barcelona. This heritage is demonstrated today by one of the Moroccan brands with the greatest international projection: Marrakshi, with caftans in vibrant tones, trendy details like puffed sleeves, draped shirts… Another essential brand when we are talking about this timeless piece of the wardrobe is Maria Roch, who made this garment the trademark of her brand.

Marrakshi kaftan Marrakesh My passion is draping fabric on the body; I stay away from technical modeling. I'm passionate about draped fabrics that I can then gather at the sides. The Indian kaftan and sari offer versatility that makes them ideal for the beach or a wedding, depending on how you style them. I buy fabrics in India, from viscose to silk, raw, then I have them painted by hand with a palette of colors that I create each season, specifies the designer. Other brands which this spring have also opted for this icon of the unisex wardrobe, in a hippie chic version, in a short tunic or in a long dress, are Antik Batik, Lebor Gabala, Lisa Corti, Yerse and Babbaki, whose creators once moreover respected the pattern of the long silhouette and the loose cuts.

Accessories also embrace the bohemian aesthetic in summer, like these Hanimoon sandals Rose Vilagrassa Accessories are not left out, from chunky heeled sandals to wicker or rattan bags with safari reminiscences. And so, from the wardrobe to the home, with armchairs, tablecloths, vases and a myriad of elegant exterior elements. Luxury, tranquility and voluptuousness, as Charles Baudelaire said.

Caftan from the Catalan brand Babaki Courtesy

Clothing spirit Courtesy

Lebor Gabala floral kaftan Courtesy

With hat, for sunny afternoons, by Maria Roch Courtesy

Loose and airy Marrakshi model Courtesy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lavanguardia.com/mediterranean/20240530/9690380/caftan-dress-you-summer-beach-fashion-trend-persian-mediterranean.html

