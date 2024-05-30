New at Wellington Green Shopping Centre: Popeyes, Cream, Lifetime Kitchen

Wellington Green Shopping Center has added three new food outlets and five new stores.

WELLINGTON A fast-casual restaurant focused on mangoes, two trendy boutiques and a store selling imported kitchenware are now open at Wellington Green shopping

In recent years, the iconic shopping destination for western Palm Beach County communities has attracted more small, family-owned businesses to its lineup of stores on State Road 7 and Forest Hill Boulevard.

This summer, the mall will also host two children's camps, one hosted by the Leader Learning Center and the other by the Palm Beach Museum of Natural History. The CMX Theater will host a Kids Summer Film Fest from June 18 to August 8 offering $1.99 tickets for films at 10 a.m.

Three new food outlets open at Wellington Green shopping center

Fresh mangoes: A kiosk resembling a farmers' market stand sells sliced ​​mango cups topped with salt, lime and hot sauce; salt, vinegar and pepper; or condensed milk, cinnamon and coconut flakes. It also serves made-to-order fruit smoothies, acai bowls and boba drinks, as well as sandwiches, salads and avocado toast.

This is the fifth location for owners Carlos and Jessica Tafur, who also recently opened their fifth Fresh Mangos location at Tanger Outlets in West Palm Beach. Fresh Mangos is located on the first floor across from California Pizza Kitchen. For more information, call (561) 847-4504 or visit myfreshmangos.com.

Scoops and beyond: The specialized ice cream parlor offers ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and banana splits. It also offers sugar-free, gluten-free, lactose-free and kosher dishes. It is located on the first floor near the open play area.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: The national fried chicken chain opened its first location in the Village this year at The Mall at Wellington Green. It serves chicken wings, tenders and their signature chicken sandwiches. Popeyes is in the food court of the mall. For more information, visit popeyes.com or call (561) 783-9983.

Five new stores open at Wellington Green shopping center

Cream: The 2,200-square-foot boutique-style retailer prides itself on offering “hard-to-find” men's clothing and streetwear, selling brands such as Billionaire Boys Club, founded by Pharrell Williams, as well as Psycho Bunny and Homme + Femme . , a hip-hop and sports-inspired clothing brand.

Owners Bellal and Gehad Shatara opened the store April 12 on the lower level near Macy's. They also operate a similar location at Boynton Beach Mall. For more information, call (561) 732-1141 or visit creamstreetlife.com.

Trend by A&A: A 1,200 square foot women's clothing and accessories boutique offering collections ranging from casual and formal wear to activewear complemented by elegant handbags, shoes and jewelry.

Venezuelan entrepreneur Anna Cammarta and her mother-in-law Anna Rosas inaugurated the store on May 4. They are both passionate about finding fashion trends at affordable prices. It is located on the first floor, next to Charlotte Russe and close to Macy's. For more information, call (561) 646-2834 or visit trendybyaa.com.

Our collection is carefully selected to reflect the diversity and beauty of femininity,” said the owners. “We believe that every garment tells a story and we seek to empower women of all ages, helping them express their individuality through through fashion.

Kitchen for life: A family business is a one-stop shop for every kitchen tool imaginable. The store sells Japanese knives, Italian espresso machines and Dolce & Gabbana kitchenware. It also offers a selection of more than 15 olive oils, imported coffee beans, pastas and chocolate truffles.

Owners Javier Perez and Marianna Gaiani, a couple with more than 10 years of experience in the cookware industry, operate the store, located on the second floor between Tommy Bahama and Hollister. They promise to match online prices on their products, including Amazon. For more information, visit cuisine-vie.com.

The Inspiration company: This is a national jewelry store specializing in engraving inspirational messages on bracelets and other accessories. His kiosk is one of those on the ground floor. For more information, call (954) 257-8944 or visitinspirationco.com.

Daniel Jewelers: The family-owned jeweler has opened its third location in Florida, at The Mall at Wellington Green. It sells wedding rings and fine jewelry, as well as gifts for just $7. The store is on the first floor, facing Starbucks. For more information, visit danielsjewelers.com or call (561) 944-6042.

Summer Activities for Kids at Wellington Green Shopping Center

Camp Jurassic: The Palm Beach Museum of Natural History will host a six-week program in which children will learn about prehistoric life, including studying a 65-million-year-old insect trapped in an amber fossil and meeting Cheryll, the creature of the museum dating back 68 million years. old Triceratops and the only dinosaur skeleton in South Florida.

Age: Children from 5 to 8 years old.

Children from 5 to 8 years old. Appointment: June 17 to July 26. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 17 to July 26. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $250 per week and $30 registration fee. For more information, visit pbmnh.org.

Leader Learning Center Camp: The Leader Learning Center will offer an educational summer camp focused on reading, mathematics, chess and neurogymnastics. It encourages leadership, teamwork and personal development for children ages 5 and up. Camp activities will focus on reading, math, chess and neurogymnastics.

Age: Children aged 5 and over.

Children aged 5 and over. Appointment: June 3 to August 2. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 3 to August 2. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $300 per week. For information, visitleaderlearning.us/camps.

CMX Children's Summer Film Festival: The theater will offer $1.99 tickets for weekly animated film screenings from June 18 to August 8, every Tuesday through Thursday at 10 a.m. Films include “Despicable Me,” “Shrek,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Greenacres, Palm Springs and other western Palm Beach County communities for the Palm Beach Post.