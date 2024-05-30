The “Trashion” fashion tour travels across the United States with a stop in Billings





BILLINGS There's a trashy fashion show touring from coast to coast, and it's taking trash and turning it into wearable art. There's even a documentary in the works about the movement, and it made a stop in Billings at a trashy show put on by SustainaBilling at the Loft. Director and climate artist designer, Clementina Martinez Masarweh has a mission to use cinema, fashion and art to raise awareness about the fast fashion industry and its impacts on the climate. It is not easy. Most people don't understand what we do. In general, what fast fashion is is the overproduction of clothing made at a very, very extremely low price. Slow fashion is what it means, slow. The clothes are made using more ethical practices, they pay their employees, they use sustainable fabrics or they reuse what already exists, explains Clementina Martinez-Masarweh, Climate Artist Designer. From Cemintina's hometown of San Francisco to Chicago, Pennsylvania, Las Vegas, Boston, New York and now Billings, she films designers and models as they pose for a better planet. Blowing kisses as they parade in front of an audience she hopes is embracing the slow fashion movement. Shop your wardrobe, you can go shopping with friends, organize swap parties. Spot clean, spot clean your clothes, wash them in cold water, wash them less. The fewer times there are washes, the less microplastics are released into waterways. Reduce your consumption of fashion, fabrics, thrift stores, go to the thrift store, says Martinez-Masarweh. It's a movement that she says saves money and preserves the planet, with designers she documents across the country who are fully invested in the idea and images she represented. “This is my gum dress, it's made from extra gum wrappers, like the Extra brand. It's over 300 gum wrappers. I went through them and quilted them individually and then I lined it to make my model comfortable, because it would be quite irritating if I didn't do that. It's the lining, it's made from an old sheet that I had, explains Asyland Peters. Morrissey, student fashion designer. As young children watching the trashion fashion show cheer on a model dressed in green, painted green and wearing green contact lenses, the Mother Earth Goddess gives them high fives as she walks through the crowd. I just did everything. I bought the dress at Goodwill and saved it all. I had a masquerade mask that I covered with leaves and I made the headdress with a headband, explains Samm Bauer, fashion designer and model. Applause from the crowd as Sunrise Montessori students paraded down the podium with butterflies made from books and trash transformed into treasures. It's not just big cities that are working towards sustainable fashion and fighting against fast fashion. These are also some of the smallest towns in the country that are stepping up, caring and trying to do their part, says Katie Harrison, founder of SustainaBillings and organizer of the Trashion Show event.

