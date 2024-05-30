Celebrity-loved perfume house builds chic new salon in Houston hotel





In the same way that many lasting dynasties are born, Krigler's House was founded in 1904 by Albert Krigler based on a perfume he created to seduce a lover. Since then, the sought-after perfume house has been a favorite of English royalty and coveted by celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Ernest Hemmingway. Although today's celebrity clientele is a closely guarded secret, the brand remains a favorite among perfume connoisseurs around the world. Houston has been chosen as the exclusive location for the world's only Krigler Salon. Adjacent to the brand's perfumery showcase inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston The Krigler Salon is a 300 square foot VIP lounge where guests can experience the brand's heritage in a private setting. For the first time since the 1970s in Monaco, Krigler is offering Le Salon Krigler, where guests and collectors can come and discover the brand in a unique private setting. Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Houston Available by appointment only, the Krigler Collection experience is the epitome of luxury. Guests can try their hand at candle making, host private parties and access Krigler's exclusive archives. For the ultimate treat, guests can even create their own bespoke perfume, a luxurious experience starting at $80,000. All this while nibbling on petits fours and sipping champagne or a signature Krigler cocktail from the hotel's speakeasy-style bar, Bandista. The Krigler Salon at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston is the first new salon since the 1970s in Monaco. In a nod to its Art Deco roots, the living room is decorated in black and gold with mirror accents. Guests will find French sculptures, collectible books from the Krigler mansion in Germany, crystal bottles from Baccarat and Lalique, and framed memorabilia from its most famous clients, including royal families from around the world. The new space is full of collectibles, French sculptures and memorabilia from the brand's most famous clientele. Photo courtesy of Krigler/Instagram The partnership between Krigler and Four Seasons Hotel Houston is a natural one. With its rich history and modern appeal, the perfumery offers a range of classic and new fragrances on its dazzling shelves. Both major brands are optimistic that collectors, athletes, celebrities and other high-end clienteles will seek out the new bespoke fragrance experience; they're trying to make it easier than ever to smell like royalty. “We are absolutely delighted to expand our partnership with Krigler,” says Tom Segesta , general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. “The addition of the Krigler Salon will attract collectors from around the world to H-Town for a truly tailor-made VIP experience.” The hotel currently offers a Purchase in advance offer. Customers can save up to 25% off published rates by booking at least three days in advance.

