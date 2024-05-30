Fashion
Meet Genesys, the Fashion Students Who Throw Cyberpunk Raves
This is SOUND ADVICE, a weekly destination of playlists curated byInterviewIt's friends, enemies and lovers. Over the past few weeks, we've collected playlists fromVoyoupop,DashaAndHow to dress well. This week's guests include the enigmatic London nightlife collective, Genesys. Central Saint Martins children's fashion Paritos Tamang (DJ Nomad), Anam Maclean (020BABY) and Rain Paul Mueller started organizing raves in London a year ago and has since taken the project internationally. Earlier this month, Genesys partnered with a new music technology platform Equals to mount the most significant installation of their mystical cyberpunk rages to date. Drain Gang's Yung Sherman took over the decks and fashion designer Mowalola took the stage to preview music from her new group, SEX, and follow up with giveaways of her ubiquitous WET tanks. After coming back from the madness, Genesys put together a playlist for us that veers from “drPlundering a UG-powered alien planet “at “border” at “flying through a kaleidoscopic vision of my destiny. Plus, they gave us info on the best anime soundtracks, unreleased Varg2, and NFC-integrated apocalyptic tweaks.
Where are you dancing? At the interstice of this world and the other, at the precipice of the Abyss, sometimes perhaps even Peckham.
Who do you trust the most with the auxiliaries? I desperately want to give the aux to Asuka Shikinami Langley, she probably had some great 2000s Hands-Ups on her MP3. Her or Mark Fisher.
What song do you have on repeat? There's a crazy track from Varg2x Mowalola coming out soon. It got stuck cyclically on my Skullcandy Crusher-Evos.
What's a red flag when it comes to music taste? We find single-gender listeners to be deeply disturbing. Also people whose playlists are cultivated solely through trending TikToks. The process of musical discovery should be epic and legendary. If the track didn't come out of eight hours of Soulseek diving or revealed itself to you through an Instagram Reel with 7 likes, we're not trying to hear it.
How is the pre-match going? Deadlifts while watching Sakuga MAD.
The first glowing memory?
RAIN: I was born in Ibiza, my mother took me to clubs. The memories are fuzzy and primal, but I remember feeling warmth, bass in my chest, and lights flashing across my closed eyelids.
PARITOS: It's pretty bad actually, hundreds of drugged up white kids listening to drums and bass on a broken sound system in a field in Kent.
ANAM: I've never been to a rave.
Who is the best dressed musician? BillionHappy, no idea how he does it.
Name your favorite artist that no one knows: 020BABY
What is the best anime soundtrack? Ghost In The Shell: self-contained complex. The post-global and anachronistic East/West synthesis of the soundtrack is a perfect sonic representation of the franchise. Honorable mentions: Ghost Boogiepop, Eternal grace, Rahxephon, MacrossPlus.
What is your pet peeve as a DJ? What is the Cue button?
Fuck, Marry, Kill: London venues? Damn: Archives Tottenham, it's the perfect venue in so many ways: concrete beams, Funktion One Evo-7 sound system, frightening amount of strobes, perfect for a Mass Euphoria event. Get married: HERE @ The Outernet. I can't express our love for this place, it's an immersive audiovisual experience, it allows us to communicate our worldbuilding like nowhere else, it's truly unparalleled. Kill: Any venue in Dalston Basement or any venue with a DICE ticket offer.
Where is the after? Carcosa.
What do you wear when the machines take over? Genesys 2nd skin vest, Genesys NFC integrated pants, Genesys 5g blackout faraday jacket, 2m x 2m Kazakh flag, 5-finger Vibram.
