Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Reuses Natan Dress for Royal Event

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a royal appearance on Thursday at the inauguration of DSM-Firmenich's new headquarters in Maastricht, the Netherlands. The royal chose to repurpose a look she's worn in the past, from a favorite designer of the Queen's.

For the special occasion, Queen Maxima made a long-sleeved dress courtesy of Belgian fashion brand Natan. The white midi dress featured intricate white and green detailing on the fabric and subtle bell sleeves.

A green belt accentuated the waist of the dress, adding an extra pop of color. Queen Maxima paired the dress with a green hat that completed the look, statement earrings and wore a pair of neutral toned shoes to complete her ensemble.

This is not the first time that Queen Maxima has created this particular dress and hat combination. While touring Indonesia with her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima wore exactly this look with a pearl jewelry set to meet Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono visit to Kraton Palace Yogyakarta in March 2020. .

Queen Maxima has been making Natan pieces for a long time. In fact, she wore another look from the Belgian fashion brand when she attended the fifth anniversary of Codam Coding College in Amsterdam on Wednesday. The whimsical dress featured a dusty pink hue, ruffle detailing, and flowy long sleeves. She paired the look with a Maison Fabienne Delvigne fascinator with a floral embellishment.

Queen Maxima joins another notable royal who often reuses some of her favorite dresses in her royal wardrobe. Queen Camilla has long been a proponent of wearing certain dresses for daytime events. She recently repurposed a blue Fiona Clare midi dress for a visit to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art with King Charles III on Wednesday.

Whether Queen Maxima reuses a favorite dress from a particular designer or opts for an entirely new look, her effervescent style tends to stand out among contemporary European royals for its playful use of color, pattern and whimsy.