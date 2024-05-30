Fashion
Dave Andrews named director of athletic performance for men's basketball
ANGELS UCLA men's basketball program has hired Dave Andrews as Director of Sports Performance, as announced Mick CroninMichael Price Family UCLA head men's basketball coach.
Andrews has accumulated experience working with college basketball and football programs over the past 20 years, most recently serving as director of strength and conditioning for the State football program. Iowa for three seasons. A former tight end at Ohio State in the early 2000s, Andrews served as the men's basketball performance coach at Cincinnati during Cronin's first six seasons as head coach of the Bearcats (2006 to 2012).
“I am very excited to rejoin the legendary UCLA program and reconnect with Coach Cronin,” Andrews said. “I saw firsthand how he overhauled and rebuilt the men's basketball program in Cincinnati more than 15 years ago in one of the toughest conferences of all. times. Joining UCLA is a tremendous opportunity and I am here to make the Bruins better. It starts with the buy-in and hard work of the talented young men on our team, and we will strive to be our best. Everything we do has a purpose, and we will be up and running during the summer months are important, and my number one goal is to help these young men improve significantly.
Andrews spent a total of eight seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Cincinnati from 2004 to 2012, working alongside Cronin the last six seasons (2006-07 to 2011-12). His professional career has also included stops with the Iowa State (2020-22), Pittsburgh (2015-19), Notre Dame (2014) and Illinois (2012-13) football programs, following his time in Cincinnati (2004-12). . After graduating from Ohio State in 2004, he began his career as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati.
“Dave Andrews is an elite strength, conditioning and performance coach,” Cronin said. “Bringing Dave back to basketball and reconnecting with our days together in Cincinnati is a tremendous coup for the men's basketball program at UCLA. Dave is talented and committed, and his passion for student-athletes is second to none. Player development has been the backbone of our program, as we believe in providing the best for our players at UCLA. Dave’s impact will be immediately felt in our program and we are thrilled to have him at Westwood.” »
Andrews served as Iowa State's director of football strength and conditioning for three seasons (2020-22). At Iowa State, he helped the Cyclones to a 9-3 record during the 2020 season. Iowa State finished in first place with an 8-1 record in the Big 12 Conference this year. fall, advancing to the Big 12 championship game and advancing to a New Year's Six bowl game, all firsts on the schedule for the Cyclones. Among the best football teams in school history, Iowa State's 2020 squad earned a 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. Iowa State finished the football season ranked No. 9 in the latest AP and Coaches polls.
While with the Iowa State football program, Andrews worked alongside current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for two seasons (2021-22). Now with the New York Jets, running back Breece Hall became Iowa State's first unanimous All-America selection in 2020 and was honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021 During Andrews' three years at Iowa State, the football program produced eight NFL draft selections, including seven in the last two seasons, the most in two years at the university. since the 1970s.
During Andrews' five seasons as Pittsburgh's head strength and conditioning coach (2015-19), his leadership helped propel the Panthers to four bowl games. During that five-year span at Pitt, the Panthers posted the third-winningest conference record among the 14 ACC football programs.
Andrews' time working with the Cincinnati men's basketball program has impacted the team's steady turnaround. After his first season working under Coach Cronin (2006-07), Cincinnati won more games in each successive season, culminating with a 26-9 record in 2010-11 and a 26-11 record in 2011- 12. Cincinnati went from an 11-win season in 2006-07 to 26 wins four years later. The Bearcats qualified for the 2011 and 2012 NCAA Tournaments, earning a berth to the 2012 NCAA Sweet 16. Cincinnati's accomplishments in returning to national prominence came while competing in one of the most successful leagues toughest in the old Big East conference.
As a student-athlete in the early 2000s, Andrews competed as a tight end at Ohio State and was a member of the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Ohio State in 2004 and later graduated. master's degree in education from Cincinnati.
Andrews played a starring role in two sports at Miami Trace High School on the varsity football and basketball teams (Washington Court House, Ohio). He was a four-year starter in college basketball and became the second-leading career scorer in school history.
