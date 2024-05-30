Fashion Briefing: Demand for vintage fashion is at a high level

This week, we look at the growing world of vintage and archival fashion, including what's driving this interest and how brands are capitalizing on it.

Vintage fashion is on the rise.

A Current Affair, the vintage fashion trade show, is hosting its annual vintage pop-up market at Industry City on June 1, attended by more than 70 vintage retailers from across the country. Also this weekend, Manhattan Vintage, another New York-based vintage market, is hosting its first summer show, adding to the three other trade events it hosts throughout the year. Ninety vintage fashion dealers will be present.

These two events come at a strong time for vintage fashion. Big companies like Kate Spade are dipping into their own archives, stylists are entering an arms race to unearth the best archival pieces for their celebrity clients, and resale companies are growing thanks to the vintage revival.

Richard Wainwright, co-founder of A Current Affair, launched the company in 2010 as a vintage trade show bringing together 25 vintage fashion dealers for a single event. Since then, A Current Affair has grown to include shows in three cities multiple times a year and a bi-monthly Instagram Live show selling the best in vintage fashion. A Current Affair charges about $18 per attendee to come to their show and store.

Wainwright said the growth of his show depends on the fashion industry's desire for uniqueness.

In the case of archival pieces, the rarefied pieces audience has realized that the best way to stand out is to find something with extremely limited availability while still demonstrating their fashion knowledge, Wainwright said. For those seeking unique pieces, vintage offers the opportunity to mix styles, eras and textures in a way where the number of permutations is limited only by the imagination of the wearer.

In recent months, celebrities like Sydney Sweeney And Anya Taylor-Joy walked the red carpet with vintage pieces pulled by their stylists from sources like A Current Affair and Manhattan Vintage. In the United States, sales of vintage and second-hand fashion increased by 15% last year and approached $20 billion in revenue, according to eMarketer data. Vintage, as opposed to just second-hand clothing, generally refers to clothing that is more than 20 years old.

Gen Z shoppers are driving vintage sales, with nearly 60% of the population buy vintage, but they are not the only ones. Jules Dahbura, founder of nail brand Deco Beauty, told Glossy that she shops almost exclusively vintage and that shows like Manhattan Vintage are a necessity to find good value.

“My main challenge with vintage is that it can be difficult to know where to source. Saving isn’t always vintage, and my maturing brain can’t handle a thrifting experience,” she said. “I need a very curated experience where a retailer has taken the time to offer only their best pieces and isn't just buying trash bags full of clothes, and for that reason I like a lot of vintage stores from Williamsburg and Manhattan Vintage Show.”

Spotlight PA reporter Danielle Ohl told Glossy that she began buying vintage clothing almost exclusively after the pandemic, as she tried to “figure out how stylish adults dress if they don't want to just go to Target.” or Old Navy.

“Reporter and online friend Karen Ho tweeted a link to a Goodwill auction for a red silk Oscar De La Renta blazer worth about $15,” Ohl said. “I didn't even know it was possible to get products like this at prices like this. I won the auction and that was very eye-opening for me. Like, “Oh, I don't have to limit myself to shopping in the same stores I did when I was a teenager. I can buy beautiful things, sustainably and affordably.

Amy Abrams, owner of Manhattan Vintage, said she hopes the company's summer show will continue to introduce vintage fashion to a vibrant new community of dealers, collectors and enthusiasts. She also appealed to the many fashion brands and retailers expressing their interest in vintage.

“Everywhere you turn, you see fashion brands collaborating and leveraging vintage,” Abrams said. “Mytheresa announced this week its partnership with Vestiaire Collective, Atelier Jolie is collaborating with Vintage Customan, the list goes on. We previously collaborated with TheRealReal and LoveShackFancy, whose creative director dug into her personal archives to sell pieces at the show. All of this continues to inspire and fuel future design trends and reinforces our core belief that the future of fashion is vintage.

Also this month, Urban Outfitters announced two vintage-related projects. She first introduced a new section of her online store focused on archival and vintage pieces from Carhartt, Calvin Klein and Céline, ranging in price from $50 to nearly $800 per piece. And towards the end of the month, Urban Outfitters teamed up with Kate Spade to dig into the brand's archives and relaunch three archival styles of the brand's '90s Baguette bag for a limited time.

At the time, Urban Outfitters' new president Shea Jensen told Glossy that vintage would continue to be a growth driver for the company, which saw revenue rise 8% to $1.2 billion in the last quarter.

[Vintage] aligns with current trends and our customers' desires for unique fashion, Jensen said. As we move forward, we see significant opportunities to expand our offerings and continue to innovate in the vintage market, across locations and stores.

The statistic of the week

Almost three out of five consumers have purchased a second-hand item in the past year, according to Charles Marquez, eBay's vice president of global fashion. This month, ahead of Recommerce Day on May 21, eBay conducted customer surveys on the state of resale. A designated day to celebrate resale, Recommerce Day was introduced to the California State Legislature by State Senator Dave Cortese on May 15. The city of San Jose, California has also begun to recognize the day.

As shoppers become more conscious about their consumption, eBay is focused on improving their marketplace experience so that buying and selling second-hand clothing is the first choice rather than a last resort , Marquez told Glossy.

Leadership movements

Megan Grant takes over as new president and CEO of Louis Vuitton for the Americas region, from his previous role at LOral USA.

Claudio Sforza would have succeeds Massimo Renon as CEO of the Benetton group.

Theory's Andrew Rosen has had a stake in Rag & Bone for years, but will now be the Guess-owned company. executive presidentAlso.

Finally, Calvin Klein named a new creative director on Thursday, Véronique Léoni. who has experience in brands like Moncler, Céline and The Row.

In our coverage

Is fashion rental the answer to the industry's inventory problem?

The World Fashion Summit 2024: ambitious goals but limited progress

Gymshark is building an inclusive athleisure brand, from headbands to hijabs

Other news to know

Abercrombie's revenue continues to climb

Capris profits are disappointing