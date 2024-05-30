Vogues' affordable wedding guest dress is something to celebrate





Between hotels, flights, showers, and gifts, it's no secret that attending a wedding can become an expensive occasion. And more often than not, those expenses don't cover something you'll be able to wear. Besides toasting new couples and their lasting romances, our selection of affordable wedding guest dresses is also something to celebrate. Just in time for all your upcoming summer parties, we combed our favorite stores for the best ceremony-appropriate styles under $300 and ended up offering nearly 30 options for every dress code. From black tie to cocktail, and every niche theme in between: formal beach, garden party, desert chic, and more. There are slip dresses in a variety of shades and silhouettes (calling all bridesmaids!), maxi dresses in soft-touch fabrics, and florals and ruffles in midis and maxis, all of which can be carried beyond reception this summer. Are you also looking for great accessories? Look no further than our under $300 edition. Shop all the best affordable wedding guest dresses below. VogueGuide to the Best Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses For a Garden Party For more modest dress codes For when colors are encouraged For a floral theme For a tropical destination Ralph Lauren backless evening dress in beaded-trimmed jersey For the one having an after-party mango asymmetrical ruffled dress For a beach cocktail For elegant European destinations For the bridesmaid and beyond Spout + Bridge strapless moon dance dress For a summer cocktail When floor length is required Because long asymmetric brooch dress For When the invitation reads Festive Formal For day or night celebrations Turn Tazzy – Open back floral slip dress For city weddings For backyard or semi-formal weddings For ceremonies at the courthouse or chapel long sleeve open back dress For a formal black tie outfit Norma Belle strapless gathered jersey evening dress For evenings at sunset For daytime or casual wear For a formal destination-themed evening My half Lana cowl-neck satin maxi dress For a ceremony after dark Massimo Dutti satin camisole dress with contrast lace For black tie optional For ceremonies in the countryside or outdoors mango asymmetric dress with draped neckline For a coastal ceremony For a nautical touch For any occasion More under $500: J Crew layered ruffle chiffon dress Turn floral midi dress Ralph Lauren Georgette off-the-shoulder dress Simon Miller poplin evening dress with asymmetrical belt Mara Hoffmann Alice strapless cotton midi dress Hannah Artwear Ariella square-neck midi dress

