Lewis Hamilton talks racing films, fashion and more on Hot Ones





Lewis Hamilton was this week's guest on the 'Hot Ones' show on the 'First We Feast' YouTube channel. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion discussed racing films, pre-race fashion, F1 lingo, fan reactions on the road and much more while eating spicy chicken wings. Interview highlights: On racing film's biggest pet peeves and his own upcoming F1 film (2:05): Racing films, I feel like it's very difficult to capture, you can't have a truck following you, filming us at 20 mph, it's all rigged to a slower speed and they accelerate. But all this happens in real time, at real speed. I think if you go back to Steve McQueen, for example, back then there were men lying in the front of a car with a camera, but now we have all this amazing new technology so I feel like Joe (Kosinski, director), honestly, he's going to blow people away. On the hunter versus hunted mentality (11:00 a.m.): I think it's easier to chase, but I got to a point where I learned to keep chasing, so what I was doing was just imagining myself further away and so I chased myself. -even. So that seemed to keep me on the straight and narrow. Streetwear track attire and drivers’ sense of style (12:30 p.m.): I remember when I was younger, especially when it came to racing suits, the old racing suits were really cool from the late 80s, but obviously they got more and more technical, so they have become less and less cool. But I think now you're starting to see a lot more drivers come out of their shell and focus a little more on fashion. For me, it was like I walked onto the runway and it was like there was no way I could get away from the cameras. if I want to be photographed, I'm going to make sure I look good. Biggest wipeout while surfing (2:50 p.m.): I was with Kelly Slater on “Pipeline” when I started trying to paddle, I got sucked into the kill zone and I turned around, I saw this set of four waves coming and it was like it was over. I dove in, I grabbed The reef and I could hear this wave crashing behind me, I came back visibly out of breath and the next one was coming back so I went back down, I did it three times – I got up, I almost ran out of air. I almost drowned On the reactions of fans on the road/the anger of drivers behind the wheel (5:00 p.m.): There were people who were at traffic lights and wanted to run. And definitely, when I was young, I felt like yeah, I'm going to smoke this fool. Today I had a lot of road rage because a lot of times when I'm just driving I'm not going somewhere for work or anything like that so I'm cruising and so more people are in a hurry than me. So I have a lot of road rage, I accelerate, I find that in America they are very aggressive. Watch the full interview below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://racer.com/2024/05/30/lewis-hamilton-talks-racing-movies-fashion-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos