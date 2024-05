Emily Ratajkowski's white lace dress was bohemian-chic at its best

The boho-chic renaissance has been something of a slow burn. Having caught on in the early 2000s thanks to celebrities like the Olsen twins (who loved floaty clothing) and Sienna Miller (a big fan of floppy hats), the free-spirited aesthetic has recently been revived on the runway Chlos fall/winter 2024. But he hasn't really migrated to the street style scene, maybe until now. A little person named Emily Ratajkowski wore just a white lace dress, and given her status as a trendsetter, it won't be long before the masses flock to the feminine look, too. On May 29, the longtime New Yorker was walking, as usual, in Manhattan. Although it is not clear where she was heading, the My body The author looked totally cool in the aforementioned breezy number, which featured embroidered panels and an asymmetrical hem (another trendy summer silhouette). The best part? Ratajkowski's dress is from Mango and costs $200. So if buying a Chlo number straight off the runway isn't an option, you can still tap into the emerging vibe with this wallet-friendly style. On the bottom half of her look, EmRata threw a sartorial curve. Instead of a chunky wedge sandal or platform slip-on sandal (both aesthetic-themed), EmRata opted for fire-engine red sneakers from Puma, one of her favorite shoe brands. (In case you missed it, the model wore these same sneakers during the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 show in February). Finally, Ratajkowski accentuated her flowy street style look with an assortment of gold necklaces and sporty sunglasses. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Believe it or not, the EmRatas Mango issue is still fully in stock at the moment. Grab your size before they sell out and consider pairing it with a statement sneaker too. Bohemian-chic is back, baby. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

