



Coco Gauff proves she is an icon on and off the tennis court. The athlete gave Cameron Brink fashion inspiration for her latest outing, ahead of her game against the Indiana Fever, showing off an all-white ensemble consisting of a pleated mini skirt, white top, white socks and sneakers. Brink showed her love and appreciation for Coco, revealing that she is a fan of her style. She also teamed the look with a brown bag and styled her hair in a loose bun. I'm wearing my little New Balance tennis set. I want to be like Coco, she said during an interview with the WNBA where she was asked about her outfit, alongside fellow teammates Erics Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith. CocoGauff/Instagram Coco has previously opened up about her style, admitting that she likes to have fun and express how she's feeling that day with her outfit. Some days I want to look like I belong in a metal band and other days I want to look like I belong in a field of flowers. So it depends on how I feel that day, she told Vogue. GettyImages She also talked about some of her favorite New Balance sneakers; I think my favorites were these, Gauff said. I like superheroes. You know it. And then the rings, putting in fun colors or mixing different textures, she told the publication. Coco also wants to send an important message with her outfits on the pitch. The quote You can change the world with your racket is definitely one I've said a lot. When I first said it, I didn't think it would end up on a shoe, but it's pretty cool. I feel like I like a sporty, elegant vibe,” she added.

