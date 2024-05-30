Infinity Nikki, an open-world dress-up adventure, comes to PS5 – PlayStation.Blog

Hello everyone! My name is Runhao Yao, producer of Infinity Nikki and founder of Infold Games. I'm excited to share the latest developments regarding our game as it stands today. Infinity Nikki is coming to PS5 and will begin beta testing on the PS5 console in Q3 2024.





Have you heard of Nikki? Developed by Infold Games, the Nikki series is a collection of dress up games that has evolved over the course of 12 years. Nikki grew up alongside her fans. And with each generation, we aim to elevate our technology and expand our reach. We are constantly striving to improve the quality of our series. In this fifth installment, Infinity Nikki, we merge dress-up gameplay with the open world genre, allowing Nikki to explore using the special abilities of different outfits in a warm and delightful world. It can enrich players' gaming experience and spice up their lives.

The vast and wonderful world of Miraland

Miraland is the setting for the Nikki series. On this continent, style is not just a quest for beauty. He also has magical powers. In previous games, Nikki is on a mission to save Miraland and she draws on the power of style to change the fate of the world. The clothing styles of different nations, whether splendid or fantastical, add unique aspects to Nikki's journey.

Infinity Nikki opens a new chapter. Nikki and her friend Momo arrive in Miraland from an alternate timeline. A huge world awaits them, bringing endless possibilities and new challenges. However, Nikki's determination remains unwavering, as always.

Nikki will travel with Momo through the extraordinary nations of Miraland, each with a unique culture and history. They will meet all kinds of people and creatures full of creativity and fantasy. They will also be able to collect exquisite outfits of different styles through different means. During their journey, Nikki and Momo will encounter special scenarios and puzzling puzzles. They overcome hardships together, which shows the strength of their friendship.

Dressing up and exploring the open world

The game's trailer shows Nikki changing outfits to use their special abilities.

Floating outfit: Nikki becomes lighter and can float effortlessly over obstacles.

Purification Outfit: Nikki releases magical orbs to save creatures corrupted by demonic energy.

Sliding outfit: When navigating through a large stone forest, Nikki wears it to glide through the air on a flower she summons.

Shrinking outfit: Nikki can shrink and stay on Momo's head to get through places other people can't reach. Controlling Momo lets you experience a unique gaming perspective. Momo's tiny physique allows her to easily enter tight spaces such as tree holes or a cannon. It can also interact with special mechanisms. For example, it can use air currents to lift itself up and explore higher or hidden places.

Float, purify, slide, shrink… We have offered players a variety of outfits that will help them overcome complex environments and challenges, revealing a different perspective of open world exploration and inviting you to experience endless fun.

Disguise and relaxation

Miraland is also a world in which you can relax and enjoy without worries.

Put on different outfits to fish, catch insects with a net or collect wool from sheep. Through an in-depth collection system, the materials Nikki finds will eventually be used to make outfits. Whether you are in the meadow, frolicking among the flowers, or by the river, you may encounter fascinating creatures! There's a fish shaped like a handkerchief, a cat with shirt-like fur, a worm that looks like a sock… Every branch and bud may hold surprises you've never seen before.

We also gave Momo, Nikki's adventurer friend, Momo's camera. Its settings can be adjusted, turning the world into a giant photography studio. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Miraland while dressing Nikki in your favorite styles and taking stunning photos.

If you come across someone offering hot air balloon rides on a street corner, take the opportunity to capture Miraland's beautiful sunsets from hundreds of feet in the air.

Dress-up and challenging adventures

As players progress through the game, they will encounter exciting challenges that require the use of different outfit abilities.

These levels mix puzzle solving, collecting and platforming. Nikki and Momo will race in mining carts with the wind, navigate through the miniature worlds of Beauty Lab, or run away from ghosts in train cars. Each diorama-like level brings unique challenges and fun through various gadgets and designs.

In the world of Infinity Nikki, style allows Nikki to mix and match freely and is the key to unlocking the endless possibilities of Miraland. We believe this will provide an unparalleled gaming experience.

Please support Infinity Nikki, which will launch on PS5. We look forward to meeting you at Miraland!