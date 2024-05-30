I'm a fashion editor: this is what I wore for Stagecoach





If you had told me in 2023 that 2024 would be the year I would participate in my first festival, I would not have believed you. As someone who doesn't like much walking or big crowds, I always felt that festivals just weren't for me. On the other hand, as a fashion enthusiast, I've always wanted to try creating my own festival outfits. I love country music, and ever since Beyoncé dropped out Cowboy Carter, my Spotify playlist is almost exclusively country music these days. So why not? Let's go to Stagecoach. This year the festival was bigger than ever with major sponsors like Tecova (my favorite brand of cowboy boots) making this year's festival the biggest it's ever been. I ended up purchasing a pair of the brand's boots to wear throughout the weekend, and I wasn't the only one who got the Tecovas memo. As I was walking around the festival, I saw someone wearing a pair every two feet. Since this festival was my first, I knew I had to bring it with my looks and I spent hours looking for inspiration and planning to make sure my outfits this year were top notch. Keep scrolling to see the three outfits I ended up taking with me to Stagecoach 2024. For the first day of Stagecoach, I wanted to go for a softer, softer Southern belle-inspired outfit with this frilly white ensemble from For Love and Lemons: an eyelet corset top with a red gingham bow on the in front and so trendy. bloomer shorts. To complete the vibe I was going for, I opted for this Brixton straw hat. For accessories, I wanted to tie in the red from the gingham bow, so I opted for my Prize Red earrings from Heaven Mayhem. Of course, I completed the look with my Tecovas, which became the only boots I wore during the festival. Shop the look: Brixton Houston straw cowboy hat For love and lemons Marthe Bustier For love and lemons Martha corset skirt Christian Dior Mini Saddle Bag in Red Grained Calfskin I hate choosing my favorite outfits, but this one was the clear winner. I knew when I was planning my looks for Stagecoach that I wanted to go for a glam cowgirl look for a day, and when I saw this Gucci x Palace bra top, I knew I had found it. the piece to base my outfit on. Avec Jean came to the rescue with this mini skirt that fits perfectly and is super comfortable to wear all day. The chocolate brown hat really tied this whole outfit together. I have to admit I'm obsessed with this one. Shop the look: Cody James 5X felt cowboy hat Palace x Gucci Canvas top with GG-P crystal details With Jean Carla skirt in brown On my last day of the festival, it was time to do something a little more casual while still keeping a hip vibe. This Texas tee from Ardene was the perfect casual but still country option, paired with Retrofête's trendier micro shorts to keep the festival vibes going. For me, the real star of this outfit is the red Dior Saddle bag. There's no more “fashionista takes on a country festival” than this handbag. Shop the look: Cody James 5X felt cowboy hat Ardennes American Destination Casual T-Shirt B-Lower the belt Talia Mid Rodeo Leather Belt Retrofest Aven leather shorts Christian Dior Mini Saddle Bag in Red Grained Calfskin Shop More Western Clothing Choices: Brixton Austin Straw Cowboy Hat Gaia Worship Tilda Mini Skirt Jeffrey Campbell Rancher Knee High Western Boot Set & Stones Ryder Necklace Dreamer Willie Nelson Route 66 Weekend T-Shirt Madewell Three-piece western belt Levi's 501 Mid-thigh shorts Lack of color Raffia cowboy hat For love and lemons Top Amélia Reformation Cary high-rise wide-leg jeans Levi's Jacket repaired by a 90s trucker Beautiful Venice The Caroline corset

