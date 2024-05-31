The designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress knew the moment Diana asked her to design her dress, her life 'would never be the same'





When Princess Diana, then Lady Diana Spencer, called the woman who would become her wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Emanuel, to ask her to do the honors at her July 29, 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, the call was arrived at an inopportune time, says Emmanuel. Emanuel opened up to People about the lie she had to tell another client when Diana called to ask if Emanuel and her then-husband David would create her now-iconic wedding dress. Speaking to PeopleOn Princess Diana's Styling panel, Emanuel said she knew at that moment her “life was going to change” – but first she had to find an excuse to leave her client, with whom she was having a fitting when Diane's call came. Diana's wedding dress remains one of the most iconic dresses of all time. (Image credit: Getty Images) “The phone started ringing, and it rang and rang, and no one was answering,” Emanuel said. “I said, 'I'm so sorry, I'm just going to have to take this call.' And it was Diana. And she said, “It’s me,” you know? “Would you do me the honor of making my wedding dress?” You can't tell anyone about it, there won't be any announcement, so you have to keep it very secret.' » Of that moment, Emanuel remembers: “It was such a special moment because I thought, 'My life was going to change, David's life, it will never be the same.' » Charles and Diana were married on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul's Cathedral, London; Charles was 32 and Diana had just turned 20 earlier that month. (Image credit: Getty Images) Naturally, Emanuel wanted to tell her team immediately, but she still had this other client waiting for her. She searched for the perfect excuse and finally found one: “My brother had a baby,” she lied. Emanuel added during the panel that Diana had “no idea” what she wanted in a wedding dress. Emanuel said she did “a lot of sketches” and had Diana try on ready-to-wear dresses, including one that became the model for the final product. “A lot of it was about confidence and she liked our style,” Emanuel said. Marie Claire email subscribers get fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Diana's dress was designed by the team of then-husband and wife Elizabeth and David Emanuel. (Image credit: Getty Images) The Emanuels were personally selected by Lady Diana Spencer to design one of the most important dresses of her life. (Image credit: Getty Images) Wearing the dress from 1981 to 2024, Emanuel revealed she plans to create a modern take on the iconic dress from 43 years ago. “I’m going to try to capture the spirit of the original, but through my eyes now,” she said. People. “I want to keep all the sparkles and all the pearls, but with a completely different vision.” Emanuel designs a “suite” to Diana’s dress, 43 years after her marriage. (Image credit: Getty Images) Emanuel said that when it came to the design of her dress, Diana had no idea what direction she wanted to take. (Image credit: Getty Images) Emanuel added of following up on the original dress: “It's a really exciting thing because I often get asked, 'Would you make the same dress again?' Well, I wouldn't change anything about the dress in 1981, but if I looked at it through my eyes now, there are so many possibilities.

