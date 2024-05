Balenciaga Resort 2025 Collection | Vogue

Balenciaga's takeover of Shanghai began at Pudong International Airport where, upon exiting the immigration station to collect their luggage, travelers were greeted by larger-than-life black-and-white photographs of the Actress Yang Chaoyue sporting a Le City bag, overlooking the luggage carousels. . It extended to the impossibly chic Regent Hotel on the Bund, where room keys were presented in Balenciaga card sleeves, and to the trendy Xintiandi district, where the Nu Xiang Mu Dou restaurant was located, famous for his Xiao long bao or soup dumplings, would host a four-day commemorative collaboration with the infamous Erewhon black smoothie from six months ago: a steamed vegan xiao long bao from Balenciaga, filled with French black truffle. The skins, expertly unrolled by hand and pinched to create 16 perfect folds, were tinted the same Balenciaga gray as the pyramid umbrellas shading the tables out front. It's clear that Demna doesn't do things by halves, and the creative director used his first show in China, home to more Balenciaga stores than any other country, to indulge in a creative exercise deeper than Chinoiserie . “It’s such an important place for Balenciaga, we have such a big audience here,” he said backstage after the years-long show. You know, I don't believe in cruise collections or boat trips or anything, but what I believe in is bringing what I do, my vision, to people who appreciate it, consume it, and China is that place for me. Balenciaga chose to unveil its spring 2025 men's and women's collections at the Pudong Art Museum, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. Alas, the steamed win-win cakes, small Shanghainese sweets meant to symbolize good fortune, dyed lucky red and stamped with the double B logo, could not withstand the rain, which began to fall in late afternoon and during the evening show. That said, the rain did not deter crowds lining up behind barricades, donning plastic ponchos and carrying umbrellas, to await celebrities like actress and house ambassador Michelle Yeoh. Inside the stark white museum was a sea of ​​black. Black visors and wraparound sunglasses, strong-shouldered suits, lace-trimmed dresses, head-to-toe cut denim; even the sea of ​​black umbrellas, provided by the house, respected the unspoken dress code. Demna has always played with the artful clash of high and low, blurring the lines between good and bad taste. It's no wonder his work has gained so many fans here in China, whose local fashion has followed a similar line for so many years. A 40 yuan top, purchased from a street vendor, would not have looked out of place, nor would the man wearing a plain black t-shirt reading Contemporary S**t.

