



The uniform design concepts are set to be revealed during Haute Couture Week in Parison June 27with the full uniform launch planned for later this year RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Riyadh Air has selected world-renowned Saudi fashion designer Ashi to design and create the airline's first-ever cabin crew fashion line. This partnership marks a revolutionary new milestone for the Kingdom's new airline, which is expected to combine spectacular high fashion, exceptional design and functionality ahead of its maiden flight in 2025.

Riyadh Air chooses creative director Ashi as fashion designer for its cabin crew



Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyad Air

The new uniform collection will be a stunning visual manifestation of cutting-edge design that reflects Riyadh Air's dynamic approach to doing things differently, while setting new standards in customer service and style, as it is positively disrupting the future of aviation through its digital approach. mindset and constant attention to detail. Riyadh Air and Ashi share a common DNA of luxury, style and a forward-looking vision, with both committed to showcasing the world-class ingenuity, excellence and innovation of Saudi Arabia in the world. CEO of Riyad Air Tony Douglas said: “It is a very proud moment for Riyadh Air to work with an exceptionally talented designer such as Ashi for our beautiful cabin crew fashion line. Our cabin crew personify the panache and style that Riyadh Air represents, making it imperative to partner with a like-minded innovator who not only understands Saudi culture and hospitality, but also captures the essence of our brand with a bold visual impact. The cabin crew fashion line is one of the first things our guests will see when they board our aircraft in 2025 and we are confident that Ashi's unique designs will leave a lasting impression, ensuring that the The experience will stay with them for a long time after they land. Ashi, founder and creative director of ASHI STUDIO said: “It is such an honor to collaborate with Riyadh Air to design the airline’s first-ever cabin crew fashion line. The airline will play an important role in the future of Saudi Arabia doing Riyadh one of the world's top destinations. I am delighted to be part of such an important project for our nation. It's an exciting time to be alive Saudi Arabia and see another Saudi brand go global. I can’t wait to share the cabin crew fashion line with the world and see the Riyadh Air team wearing my designs on their inaugural flight in 2025.” Ashi spent her early years mastering her craft United Statesworking for international Couture houses before settling down Paris. His creations have been worn and seen by major celebrities and members of royal families, becoming himself an emblematic figure of the Saudi Arabia. Riyadh Air's cabin crew fashion line will follow the same standards set by the airline's historic bold dual livery designs that were revealed in 2023, exuding elegance with meticulously designed details combining style, sophistication and comfort , while paying tribute to Saudi Arabia warm, authentic, hospitality and forward-looking vision. Ashi’s designs will ensure that Riyadh Air’s cabin crew are not only impeccable, but also comfortable and can provide unparalleled, professional and first-class service to its customers. Ashi set to unveil uniform design concepts and share inspiration for unique creations during Haute Couture Week in ParisSince June 22-27with the full uniform launch planned for later this year. Riyadh Air is set to take its maiden flight in 2025, revolutionizing the future of air travel by reinventing the premium airline experience for customers and staff. Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425574/Riyadh_Air_Creative_Director_Ashi.jpg

Picture 2:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425575/Riyadh_Air_CEO_Tony_Douglas.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367414/Riyadh_Air_Logo.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/riyadh-air-chooses-creative-director-ashi-as-its-cabin-crew-fashion-designer-302158947.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos