Teen entrepreneur opens Monhegans boutique in New Albany Updated: 4:52 p.m. EDT May 30, 2024

DESK. Very good MO, THANK YOU. A CLOTHING STORE IN NEW ALBANY IS CELEBRATING ITS GRAND OPENING THIS WEEKEND. THAT'S RIGHT. IT'S CALLED MONHEGANS AND IT'S OWNED BY A WOMAN PURSUING A DREAM THAT LEADED HER TO DROPPOUT COLLEGE AND GO STRAIGHT INTO FASHION. EXCEPT A HIGH SCORE. SAM CARTER IS LIVING IN NEW ALBANY WITH MORE OF THIS YOUNG STORE OWNER. YEAH, KEVIN GARNETT DID IT. LEBRON JAMES DID IT. WHY CAN’T RACHEL DO IT? We were at his very nice store right here on Pearl Street in New Albany. Like you said, it's Monhegans Rachels here. SHE gives us a new look today. Uh, MONHEGAN. TELL US, FIRST, WHAT YOU'RE WEARING BECAUSE IT'S REALLY, REALLY NEAT. Um, it's a dress from my store. IT'S RIGHT HERE. Um, it's this hunter green crochet knit dress, and it's a long dress. THIS COULD ALSO BE A MIDI DRESS. AND IT HAS THIS KNOT RIGHT HERE. AND IT CAN BE STRAPSLESS OR HALTER. I LIKE THIS. AND MOSTLY, SINCE ALL YOUR STUFF. THIS IS YOUR OWN PRIVATE BRAND, RIGHT? Tell me about the kind of learning curve to get there. THERE ARE WHOLESALERS INVOLVED. There are a ton of things people don't really know. And you're 19 and you figured that out. Um, I did a lot of research on how to find wholesalers, and I did everything I could to discover, uh, different platforms on how to find wholesalers and then from there you create relationships with them , and you also figured out how to make your own clothes. I was researching how to use the dryer when I was 19. And guys, let's get to SIMON HERE QUICKLY. Rachel, what is Simon wearing? And you're dressed for summer, once you say what he's wearing, give me an event you could go to dressed like that. Because you look, Simon looks good. YEAH. HE DOES. IT'S A MINT GREEN COLOR, SUPER PRETTY FOR MEN'S SHIRT. Um, it's a breathable cotton dress shirt. AND EVEN WITH THE SHORTS. THERE IS A SIX-INCH INSEAM CHINO STYLE. LIKE DRESS SHORTS. THEY CAN BE DRESSED UP OR DOWN. And I would definitely pair us together as a couple's outfit for dinner in the summer. BEACH PHOTOS GOING OUT WITH FRIENDS, ALL KINDS OF PHOTOS. IT'S A THING. NOW PEOPLE ARE COMING OUT FOR PICTURES. I did not know. Um, Rachel, that's really cool. WHAT HAS BEEN THE LEARNING CURVE SINCE YOU OPENED THE RETAIL SPACE? Um, I would say, I don't know, a learning curve, maybe. MAYBE WITH MY POP UP SHOPS. IT WAS. I was pretty used to dealing with customers coming and going, but maybe just get used to coming here every day. It's like you're supposed to be here, you know? And, uh, and when other people work here, it's like I want everything to happen a certain way. And it's just, you know, maybe, maybe the learning curve is being a boss. You know, I've never been a boss before. IT'S INTERESTING. YEAH. Um, and behind every great woman there is a great man. SIMON. HERE. SIMON, SHOULD YOU SLOW DOWN? SHOULD YOU GO? RELAX. Well, understand that. YEAH? YEAH. MAYBE EVERY DAY EVEN. BUT SHE IS VERY. She's got a lot on her plate, and I'm just trying to be there for her anyway, it's pretty cool to see it all unfold, isn't it? YEAH, THAT'S IT. SHE DOES A GREAT JOB AND THE WAY SHE IS ABLE TO KEEP EVERYTHING TOGETHER IS REALLY AWESOME. SO COOL GUYS, SO COOL. NEW ALBANY'S NEW POWER COUPLE, SIMON AND RACHEL. Obviously, that's who I'm talking about. I live in LOUISVILLE. So anyway, just kidding. GUYS. WE'RE GONNA BE HERE THE REST OF THE MORNING A TON AFTER CBS MORNINGS. I can't wait to show you that it's a pretty killer, don't you think? I listen to all the hats on the table that I admired. I THINK THEY ARE GREAT. I TRIED TO SEARCH FOR THEM ON THE WEBSITE SO I DIDN'T SEE IT, ASK HIM HOW MUCH THEY ARE WORTH, TEXT ME. I HAVEN'T SEEN THE HAT ON THE WEBSITE. HATS NOT ON THE WEBSITE. RACHEL, YOU GET IT ON THE WEBSITE. WE WERE GOING TO GET THE HATS FROM THE WEBSITE. Yeah, I don't know when, but we're going to get the hats from that. SAT. THEY ARE VERY EXCLUSIVE, AREN'T THEY? THEY ARE BEAUTIFUL. THERE IS A VARIETY OF COLORS AND I LOVE IT. I like Matt, maybe you could do one. Y.O.