Rhône launches into tailor-made products thanks to 3D technology

This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: Sportswear company DTC Rhone is moving into custom clothing with the introduction of Custom Made by Rhone, according to the company.

To achieve a personalized fit, the brand uses 3D wearable technology to capture customers' exact measurements.

Buyers can further customize the Rhones Button-Down Cummuter Shirt by making decisions about the collar, cuffs, pocket and plackets. Additional personalized touches include selecting a quote for the inside bottom hem or a monogram. Dive overview: Rhône is ready to take exact measures. Standard sizes don't fit everyone, the company said in a statement, adding that it wanted to make our revolutionary dress shirt accessible to as many people as possible. To achieve this, customers undergo a 3D body scan to ensure a custom fit. The custom-made garments are then created and delivered within two to three weeks. Rhône is adding a tailoring option focused on its men's dress shirts at a time when the lines between sportswear and workwear are increasingly blurred. Competitors including Lululemon and Vuori offer items like polo shirts and button-down shirts in addition to T-shirts and sweatpants. The move also follows Rhône's recent expansion into the women's fashion sector. The brand anticipates that revenue between its men's and women's clothing will ultimately be an equal split. Other DTC brands have focused on personalized clothing over the years, particularly in the workwear space, while providing customers with more options through product expansion. This spring, custom suit brand Indochino launched its first collection of ready-to-wear suits to expand its assortment. Meanwhile, Billy Reid recently acquired the DTC business of Knot Standards and as part of the deal, Knot Standards' bespoke software has been made available across all Billy Reid locations. This spring, Rhone added Tess Roering to its board of directors. Roering was Athleta's first head of marketing and was previously the chief business officer of CorePower Yoga. Rhone simultaneously added ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro to the board. In 2022, L Catterton sold his stake in the company to a group led by Rhone management and a selection of investors including Charlotte Hornets co-owner Gabe Plotkin and former NFL quarterbacks Steve Young and Tim Tebow . A cash infusion via a Series D funding round sealed the deal and also accelerated the clothing brand's growth and allowed it to expand its physical retail presence.

