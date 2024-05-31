Allbirds has just launched Canvas Piper shoes





When it comes to some of the most comfortable sneakers on the planet, we never hesitate to recommend them. All the birds. Fusing timeless classic style with durable materials and plush, cloud-like cushioning in everything from the Wool Runner 2 to the Tree Runner Go, you can always guarantee a comfortable ride, no matter which option you choose. To the already dream range of brands is added the Piper Canvas, a stylish and versatile sneaker that you can wear just about anywhere and requires a casual yet polished dress code. It's available starting today May 30 for $90 each, and you can pick up a pair in sizes 8-14 and 5-11 for both. Men And women respectively. There are seven stunning colors to choose from, including four neutrals and three limited-edition options for an exciting, springtime pop of color. Allbirds' new Piper shoes feature the same iconic styles we've come to expect, just with a refreshed canvas design. In addition to their sleek design, the new Allbirds Canvas Pipers also feature designs made from recycled materials as well as clean cotton canvas construction. These sneakers feature both the fashionable and technical features we already know and love in an Allbirds shoe: a breathable, durable, easy-to-clean organic cotton canvas ideal for warmer temperatures; a lightweight construction that's both easy to walk on and even easier to store in your luggage or carry-on; and a commitment to sustainability that makes an Allbirds purchase as smart an investment for your wardrobe as it is for the planet. Think: laces made from recycled materials, a midsole derived from sugar cane, corn insoles, and a tree fiber-lined insole for breathable comfort. What sets these sneakers apart, however, is their subtle platform that's sure to relieve pressure on your feet and surrounding joints during long walks and busy days. Allbirds' latest Canvas Piper release couldn't have come at a better time. As we collectively begin to move away from stuffy, formal shoes in favor of effortless sneakers that you can wear from brunch to the boardroom, there's room for Canvas Pipers in virtually every wardrobe. Just be sure to add your favorite colorway and size to cart, because like most Allbirds sneakers, these will go fast.

