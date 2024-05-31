Black-Owned British Fashion Brands You Should Know About





From innovative streetwear to luxurious tailoring, black-owned British fashion brands offer a refreshing and inspiring perspective that resonates on the local and global stage. In this article, we spotlight these visionary creatives and their exceptional brands, highlighting the essential names shaping the future of fashion. Black-Owned British Fashion Brands Three cokers Tolu Coker is a British-Nigerian fashion designer known for her vibrant, socially conscious designs. She often explores themes of identity and heritage, using recycled materials and artisanal techniques. Wales Bonner Founded in 2014 by Grace Wales Bonner, Wales Bonner is famous for its blend of European and African influences. Drawing on her Jamaican heritage, the British designer explores themes of identity, heritage and representation in her celebrated fashion brand. Kai Collective Kai Collective is a contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand based in London, intentionally designed to make women feel their most confident. They are home to the famous Gaia dress and are known for their unique and vibrant prints and silhouettes. Lisou Lisou is a London-based womenswear brand specializing in luxurious silk pieces in bold and exclusive prints. Their classic silhouettes with a modern twist are designed to be worn for years to come. Casely-Hayford Casely-Hayford is a British fashion brand founded in 2009 by Joe Casely-Hayford and his son Charlie Casely-Hayford. The brand is known for its unique blend of tailored tailoring and contemporary streetwear, creating stylish and comfortable clothing. A-Wall-Cold* A-Cold-Wall* is a British luxury menswear brand founded in 2015 by designer Samuel Ross. The brand is known for its unique blend of streetwear and high fashion, often incorporating elements of industrial design and architecture into its clothing. You will make London Farai London is a fashion brand known for its bold and remarkable designs. Their clothes and dresses feature distinctive prints with bold cuts, perfect for the confident woman who likes to stand out.

