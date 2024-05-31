Summer suits for men: an expert reveals the rules to know

Summer is just around the corner and that means you have two choices. First: you can roast for three or four months while enduring the hottest seasons in a suit and tie. Or two: you can learn how to wear a suit in warm weather and look fantastic, feel fantastic, and not have to replace all your white shirts because you're sweating through them. Summer suits for men can feel like a whole new level of suit knowledge that you might feel overwhelmed trying to tackle. But you know that at The Manual, we will never let you figure it out on your own.

And we are not alone in this endeavor. There are people in the custom clothing industry who strive to help men understand their world. They are the ones with their feet on the ground. They work with you to determine what suits you best and put you in the right suits for the right occasions. Your suit guy is a wealth of knowledge, and one of our suit guys is Jeffrey Appelson of Jeffrey Scott in Princeton, New Jersey. We reached out to him to let him explain some key rules for pulling off this summer suit look.

Get the Right Fabric

The first and most important aspect of your summer suit is the fabric. While wool is your usual go-to for suits, there are other warm-weather and cool-weather fabrics that amplify your costume wardrobe and allow you to adapt to the season. Cold weather has flannel and cashmere, and warm weather has linen and cotton. There is one aspect of the suit, whether it is a wool suit, a cotton suit or a linen suit, that is more important than anything else. Breathability.

“The fabric needs to be breathable,” says Appelson. “It can be a wool, a linen or even a wool/silk/linen blend. My preference is an open weave, high twist wool that is both breathable and wrinkle resistant. Dugdale Brothers has a collection called Tropical Air which is the perfect choice. Most people think linen is the only breathable option in summer, but their high performance wool is the perfect choice and a better option than linen, surprisingly. Finally, the weight of the fabric…lighter weight can be more breathable, yes. However, a heavier fabric in an open weave will actually be more breathable than a lighter fabric in a different weave, such as a twill. Additionally, the thicker fabric will provide better drape. »

What to do with the lining

Ok, so you've chosen the suit fabric and you're ready with something breathable and comfortable. Now there remains a small question of lining the costume. In every suit there is an interior construction that helps the jacket maintain its shape when draped. Of course, when temperatures reach triple digits, each layer becomes more and more important. Appelson gives a little insight on how to make lining work for you.

“The lining is not as important as the type of fabric when it comes to breathability,” he says. “However, a semi-lined jacket where the back has no lining or a fully unconstructed (completely unlined) jacket will provide a little more breathability, given that the lining is removed.”

Brighten your day

You know we love color here at The Manual. What we tell you to abandon the blues and grays or convince yourself to adopt a worldly archetype, color is an expression of your personality. Of course, not all colors work perfectly in every season, but the warmer months of spring and summer bring brighter hues. But don't just get brighter; there is an essential mindset to finding the right colors.

“Summer means brighter colors, so have fun with it,” commands Appleson. “Sky blue, yellow, white and cream are some of my favorites. Cream pants are an essential piece of a summer wardrobe. Stay away from darker colors like black and charcoal unless you're attending a formal event that requires it.

Style your look for summer freshness

Finally, you need to put these ideas together to create something that will look amazing. Whether you're dressing something casual or formal, the right accessories are essential to achieving the perfect look.

“My favorite look for summer is pretty linen pants with a camp collar, short buttoned sleeves, tucked in of course,” advises the professional. “It's a great casual look that's still smarter than most guys wearing shorts and a golf polo and will keep you cooler than a suit. If you're wearing a suit, I like to go with no tie and at least two buttons undone. Showing a small chest is sexy. No undershirt, or opt for a tank top underneath with a low-cut collar. This is the way.”

Some of the best additions to these looks are the right loafers or pilots, cufflinks to spice up the ensemble, or even a summer hat to keep the sun at bay. Either way, follow these tips and make your summer one full of style.

Some of our favorite add-ons

Bruno Magli Xander suede driving moccasin: Nothing completes a great summer ensemble like a solid pair of drivers. While there are dozens of brands on the market, nothing beats Italian excellence from Bruno Magli, and these cream-colored slip-ons will elevate any of your summer looks.

Cufflinks : Even if you ditch the tie, you can maintain the elegance of formality without adding layers by wearing cufflinks. The best part about adding them to your wardrobe is that they can add your own personal touch to the look while remaining subtle. Cufflinks.com is perfect for this job since you can grab something quickly or design your own for a special occasion.

Overland Chateau Panama Fedora Hat: There's just something about a big hat that says completion. A sturdy fedora has been a staple of a gentleman's wardrobe for a century. Sure, they might not be the number one style item like they used to be, but donning that fedora will get you all the compliments and (pardon the pun) complement your style.

