Activism and fashion: interview with Zucki

Red hair, round face and dimples: Andrea Zuckermann – stage name Zucki – is a force of nature. And not just for his dedication to increase awareness on sensitive and important issues such as disability, ableism and inclusion in the world of fashion and beauty. Born in 1997 in Mexico, she quickly showed a strong artistic aptitude for music and visual arts, as well as a great passion for sports, especially gymnastics, tennis and volleyball. She studied industrial design at Ibeoamerican University before moving to London to attend Center of Saint-Martins. It was at this time that she realized that she was interested in intersection of design, fashion and social scienceswhich led her to study fashion image and style at Marangoni Institute in Paris.

Zucki, from Mexico with Fury

In 2020, an accident changed her life forever, rendering her paraplegic. Zucki was not discouraged and decided to focus all his efforts on building a successful career regardless. She transformed the lyrics of the songs she wrote as a child in a book and signed a contract with a modeling agency. Today she is a successful model and influencer, who has linked her work to important social causes and become a tireless advocate for People with Disabilities, especially those who use wheelchairs. She is also an ambassador for COMUNAL, a Mexican organization that fights for accessible architectureone of Zucki's main advocacy topics, both on social media and beyond.

In light of her involvement, ranging from fashion to architecture, we had a conversation with her to learn her unique perspective on hotly debated public issues such as inclusion, feminism and much more. With emphasis on the fashion industrywho often prides himself on being perfect even when it's not. “What gives me the strength to do this job is that I don’t just do it for myself, I do it for the entire community of people with disabilities,” she told us. “I love being able to represent a small part of my community and maybe even inspire them in the same way that people before me have inspired me. This cause is so much bigger than me, but if I can making a little girl in a I realize that she can have a place in fashion, so that's enough for me. That's all I need and that's what motivates me. Just like when. I was newly injured and needed these examples to move forward, I want to do the same for others.”

Activism in Fashion: How Inclusion Meets Feminism

The biggest obstacle? Hard to say. Maybe “the fact that we always have to prove that we deserve it. This is a problem that we always see when it comes to disability. We have to do the impossible to prove that we deserve things like everyone”. Next, speaking about the intersection of ableism and sexism, and therefore the intersectionality of feminism, which also includes people with disabilities, she confides: “People think they can take advantage of you, manipulate you. I've been told 'you can't run away anyway', and it's really scary to think that's it. what most people think about women with disabilities. We are vulnerable. This is one of the reasons why I stopped drinking alcohol, I didn't want to put myself in further danger, making myself even more vulnerable. Sometimes I want to give myself the chance to be in the moment, to assess the situation.

How do we move from fashion to activism and vice versa? What is the bridge that connects these two worlds that might seem far? Zucki's response is as simple as it is profound and striking. “Art and fashion are already activism, in my opinion. Just having a disabled person working in the fashion world, in a space where we haven't seen many disabled people, is activism. activism. It changes people's point of view, their “