Slides, clogs, fisherman and more





You can feel it in your bones: Very sunny, extremely hot days are fast approaching, which means it's time to ditch those sneakers and loafers for something a little more… airy. Luckily, the best men's sandal trends for 2024 have you covered, or rather, it's the opposite. Between fisherman sandals, flip-flops, clogs and much more, your feet will finally be free and you can go to the beach, the pool or park in style. Of course, we won't leave you wondering where to buy quality men's sandals. We've already done plenty of research, not only gathering runway examples to show you how to rock them, but also compiling a long list of must-have pairs. Take a look at the best men's sandals for 2024, then add them to your cart and enjoy the season looking as sharp as ever. Fisherman sandals Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Let's start with a classic. If you're not comfortable freeing your feet completely (which is understandable, especially if you live in an urban environment), embrace the Fisherman sandal for 2024. It's a pretty timeless and surprisingly versatile choice – it That's probably why they're also a must-have for women this year. While you can wear them with lightweight khaki shorts and a casual tee, a leather choice can complement a more formal ensemble and will also pair really well with pants. Dr. Scholl's Shoes Men's Gaston Sandals On sale 29% off Size range:

Color options: 2 Although these sandals are sturdy and supportive, they are surprisingly lightweight. Customers say they are easy to put on, take off and adjust, ensuring a perfect fit. Camper Balls Flota Fisherman Sandal Size range: 39 – 45

Color options: 2 39 – 45 Fisherman sandals may be tried and true, but that won't stop brands from spicing them up a little. We love this chunky green pair, which will undoubtedly add an edgy touch to your summer essentials. GHBass fisherman sandal Size range: 7 – 13

Color options: 2 7 – 13 Somehow, GHBass has created a pair of sandals that are the best of both worlds. While the leather material means they won't be too lax, they're also slides, so you can keep them close to the door and put them on quickly.

Clogs Image credit: Peter White/Getty Images If you already own a pair of Crocs, clogs should be a pretty easy trend to incorporate into your wardrobe. The slip-on shoe is a kind of sandal but without the full commitment. They've been spotted on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, paired with everything from shorts to fitted pants, and the plastic or rubber pairs are very practical for the pool or beach. Of course, you don't have to keep it casual: fuzzy and embellished options are also cool and can make your outfit feel a little more elevated. Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs Available sizes: 2 – 17

Color options: 20+ 2 – 1720+ If you haven't jumped on the Crocs train yet, what's stopping you? The ultimate throw-on-and-go slip-on shoe is still just as popular in 2024, and even if following trends isn't your thing, maybe the 4.8-star Amazon rating will convince you to add them to your rotation . Available sizes: 8 – 13

Color options: 1 8 – 13 If you're looking for a shoe that you can use for most of the year, UGG clogs are what you need. They're neutral and versatile, not to mention soft and sturdy. The suede material also gives them a luxurious feel. So while you can wear them around the house, they're also a perfectly acceptable everyday option. HEYDUDE Austin Workwear On sale 46% off Available sizes: 7 – 15

Color options: 4 7 – 15 A clog ? A sneaker? A slide? These HEYDUDE slip-ons are considered all three. The brand is known for its comfortable, easy-to-walk shoes, so if you're heading out for a day full of adventure (or errands), these should be your choice.

Woven Image credit: Matteo Rossetti/Portfolio Mondadori via Getty Images If you're tired of leather, plastic and rubber sandals, switch things up this season with woven alternatives. We spotted this men's shoe style on the Emporio Armani runway, and many accessible brands seem to be on board, creating similar sheer slip-ons and knit slides. Even if you have a low-key look, these statement sandals will instantly give your outfit a boost. Available sizes: 7 – 14

Color options: 3 7 – 14 Although more of a shoe than an actual sandal, these babies are easy, airy and very fashion-forward. Customers, of course, are big fans of the fact that they can put them on quickly, but also add that they are lightweight and easy to wear throughout the day. ASOS DESIGN crossover woven sandals Available sizes: 7 – 13

Color options: 1 7 – 13 Test the trend with a pair of intersecting slides. Although they look like the tried-and-true leather sandals you probably already own, the woven detail is a welcome update that will give your shoes a fresh, summer-ready touch. Available sizes: 7.5 – 14

Color options: 1 7.5 – 14 These fitted sandals may be pretty funky, but people claim they're super comfortable. Even better than their bold looks is the fact that they're supportive and easy to clean (just brush them with a soft, damp sponge), but if you make the purchase, size up. above, because they are said to be small.

Mary Jane Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Mary Janes and T-strap shoes have been trending in women's fashion for a while, but for 2024 the trend is also big for men's fashion. The design is sort of the perfect in-between option, not quite a sandal, but not your average loafer or brogue. You can also wear them with contrasting socks if you want a quirky and cool look. Dr. Martens Adrian T Bar Leather Mary Jane Shoes Available sizes: 6 – 14

Color options: 2 6 – 14 This unisex Mary Jane is probably similar to something you already own, except for the T-strap detail. Make things easier on yourself by rocking it in place of a boat shoe, and when fall rolls around , add a white sock for a cool, contrasting look. Prada Men's Brushed Leather T-Strap Mary Jane Shoes Available sizes: 7 – 12

Color options: 1 7 – 12 If you want the real deal, invest in a pair of Prada Mary Janes. Although somewhat unusual and unexpected, they are a wear-anywhere shoe and are perfect for casual outings, weddings, work, and other events on your list. Sure, it's an investment, but considering how many designer brands are pushing this trend, it's sure to be in your rotation for years to come. Prada Men's Brushed Leather T-Strap Mary Jane Shoes Available sizes: 8.5 – 13

Color options: 1 8.5 – 13 Of course, there is also a more casual version of this shoe. This neutral sneaker-inspired color design will ensure it stays in your rotation and works with all your warm-weather outfits, while the mesh material means your feet will stay cool on hot summer days.

Slides Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images One of the best men's sandal trends for 2024 may not be a trend at all. Slides, a timeless seasonal staple, continue to grow in popularity due to their ease and versatility. While we probably wouldn't wear them in a formal setting or the office, they're a staple just about everywhere else. Take them to the beach, then when the weekend rolls around, wear them to brunch with linen pants. Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal Available sizes: 8 – 15.5

Color options: 4 8 – 15.5 One slide sandal you won't regret investing in is a Birkenstock Arizona. Aside from being the easy option that you can keep by the door and throw on in a hurry, they're considered the OG. Many fans of this comfortable, casual shoe are repeat shoppers, choosing to stock up on different colors and iterations to wear throughout the season. All In Motion Trey Sport, Men's Slides Available sizes: 7 – 13

Color options: 2 7 – 13 Whether you're taking a dip in the pool or planning to spend all day outside, these Target slides are the perfect footwear choice. They're made by the retailer's sports brand, All In Motion, and in addition to being light and airy, they only cost $20. Available sizes: 6 – 18

Color options: 7 6 – 18 It's time to bulk up. If you really want to make a statement with your shoe choice, these chunky slides from Nike will do the trick and are a great way to balance out looser pieces. Although neutral colors are available, we love pops of color and love this bright shade of blue.

