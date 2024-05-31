Stanford in Style: summer fashion

In Stanford in Style, Rebecca Smith 25 dive into fashion on the farm and what people's clothes show about who they are.

It's official, the year is coming to an end. Yesterday I ran by the lake, surprised to see that it had become nothing more than a marshy puddle in the last eight weeks. The hills behind the lake turn brown and dry, losing their winter greenery. These days, I spend more time than I should parked in an Adirondack chair on my sorority's back porch, basking in the afternoon sun after classes end. In just a few weeks, I will be leaving campus for the summer and moving across the country for my summer internship.

Intern season brings a few things: a new routine, a new setting, and lots and lots of Wall Street Oasis research into what an intern is. #girlboss in finance should be worn in the office. However, I regret to inform you that it's still a man's world, and it remains significantly more difficult to decipher company dress codes when you can't just show up in khaki, a button and a fratern-agonia vest.

With that said, I thought I would travel down memory lane again and discuss my past summers and their distinct styles. I have a pretty eclectic CV, with experiences ranging from being a lifeguard at a convent (for nuns), to producing a gut health podcast (resulting in my removal from several subreddits), to working as a barista, to working as a consultant , windsurfing. instructor and then director of a summer camp.

I know it might be hard to believe that I'm a certified wilderness girl, but I spent two summers living in a bunk bed and working at a girls' summer camp in Minnesota. Many detours ensued, including four-wheeler rides through horse pastures and sunset cruises on the lake. Obviously, this has also led to some questionable fashion choices, like owning a pair of Chacos, sometimes with socks.

However, working at Camp Birchwood really prepared me for Stanford. My summer wardrobe was split between a bikini and rally clothes, of which I now have a copious collection for Bay to Breakers and others. I'll never forget sprinting in a shark costume for the blue team in Capture the Flag, or dressing up as a flamingo in the most ridiculous pink clothes.

I miss my summers by the lake under the towering pines and the quiet summer nights when you could see all the stars. There, I learned to embrace the fantasy of the everyday and the magic of the moment, and to avoid being put together at any moment in favor of a wild practicality.

After my time at camp ended, I realized that it was unfortunately time to take matters into my own hands. I searched long and hard for an internship. We all know the struggle of spending hours on Handshake, revamped resumes, sifting through mountains of rejections in your inbox. Luckily, I found an internship and spent many hours trying to create the perfect business casual/tech wardrobe for my summer.

I documented my corporate style journey through fit checks I sent my mom before my 9-5: I embraced linen, flowy button-ups, and whatever summer pieces I could bunk in the office’s freezing air conditioning. Luckily, the office was very casual and I had a lot of freedom to wear pretty much whatever I wanted. However, it was the summer of the Barbie movie, and I felt like I could stay on top of both my style and my corporate warrior status.

I still wear a lot of the pieces I bought for work last summer, and they're often some of my favorites. I embraced flexibility, authenticity, and style as ways to build self-confidence. I learned a lot about what we wear and the story it tells to others and to ourselves, finding empowerment in a new environment through my outfit choices.

Now, as I plan to create my professional formal outfits, I wonder what I will learn this summer. I can't get over how long it's been since my first summer job making iced lattes in my green Starbucks apron, and I really can't believe it's time for another summer.

HAGS,

Becky