It's never too early to prepare for the upcoming college football season. After Michigan won the College Football Playoff title last year in exciting fashion, the 2024 season looks to pick up where it left off with some exciting action.

You can find information about the start of the 2024 college football season here. This story will be updated if games and schedules are changed.

When does the 2024 college football season start?

The 2024 season is scheduled to begin onSaturday August 24in this year's “Zero Week”. Most of the nation's Division I programs will begin their seasons the following week.

Here are some of the games currently scheduled for Saturday, August 24 in week zero:

Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN McNeese at Tarleton State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

State of Montana in New Mexico | 4 p.m. ET | FS1

FCS Kickoff: North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State (Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama) | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC EMS in Nevada | 8 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

State of Delaware in Hawaii

The following week begins the first week of the 2024 college football season, with most games scheduled for Saturday, August 31 during Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season-opening matchups.

Thursday August 29

North Carolina to Minnesota | 8 p.m. ET | Fox

North Dakota State Colorado | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday August 30

TCU at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday August 31

Chick-fil-A Launch Game: Clemson vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 12 p.m. ET | ABC

Clemson vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 12 p.m. ET | ABC Penn State at West Virginia | 12:00 | Fox

Miami (FL) to Florida | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Notre Dame at Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Georgia State at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. ET | ACC Network

South Dakota State and Oklahoma State | ESPN+

Sunday September 1st

Classic Orange Blossom: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN Vegas Launch Classic:LSU vs. Southern California (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada) | 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday September 2

Boston College at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Some other early season non-conference games to watch can be found below:

Week 2: Saturday September 7 Texas to Michigan | 12 p.m. ET | FOX Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. ET | ABC Kansas State at Tulane | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2 Pittsburgh to Cincinnati| 12 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2 Florida A&M in Miami (FL) | 6 p.m. ET | ACC Network UIW in South Dakota State | 7 p.m. ET Colorado to Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. ET | BNC Duke's Classic Mayo: NC State vs. Tennessee (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC Boise State Oregon | 10:00 p.m. | Peacock

Week 3: Saturday September 14 Alabama to Wisconsin | 12 p.m. ET | FOX West Virginia at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2



College Football Playoff Schedule and New Year's Six Bowl Games

The 2024 season is the 11th edition of the College Football Playoff and the first in the 12-team format.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's games are also included:

First round | Week of Saturday December 21 Location: The top-ranked team's home court or another site designated by the top-ranked program.

Quarter-finals Fiesta Bowl | Tuesday December 31 Peach Bowl | Wednesday January 1 Bowl of Roses | Wednesday January 1 Sugar bowl | Wednesday January 1

Semi-finals Orange bowl | Thursday January 9 Cotton bowl | Friday January 10

CFP National Championship Game: Monday January 20, 2023 (in Atlanta, Georgia)

The title game will be played at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the first time one location has hosted the CFP national championship game twice.

Michigan won the College Football Playoff national championship in the 2023-2024 season. Here is a complete history of the CFP title game.

Year

(Game date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, TX 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Gardens of Miami, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33,No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California 2024 No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Houston, TX

Locations and dates of future CFP national championships

2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – January 19