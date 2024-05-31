Kent Fashion Museum show celebrates founders | News, Sports, Jobs





“Shannon Rodgers and Jerry Silverman: Dazzling Day and Night” opens Friday at the Kent State University Museum. Rodgers and Silverman are the founders of the museum, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2025. According to museum director Sarah J. Rogers, “their initial donation of 4,000 garments, textiles and accessories includes many day dresses and cocktail outfits from their fashion company, Jerry Silverman, Inc. Jerry's Showroom Silverman Inc. on Seventh Avenue was among the most successful brands of best women's dresses in the 1960s and 1970s. Their clothes were popular with American customers, first ladies and celebrities because of their timeless and elegant designs. “Dazzling Day and Night” features dresses and ensembles, unique evening outfits designed for famous friends, photographs, advertisements and fashion sketches. Ohio native Shannon Rodgers began her career as a costume designer, first on Broadway and then for films such as “Cleopatra” and “The Adventures of Marco Polo.” Silverman studied law but ultimately changed careers after working with clients in the fashion industry. The partnership between Silverman and Rodgers began in 1946 when Silverman hired Rodgers to work for the fashion company Martini Designed as a designer. After talking with a member of KSU's Chestnut Society in the late 1970s, Rodgers and Silverman proposed a fashion show at KSU, which would serve as the premiere for the “Jerry Silverman” fall collection and feature numerous historical costumes from Rodgers' collection. The 1979 show at KSU's Student Center Ballroom was a resounding success and led to Silverman and Rodgers' increased involvement with the university, including the renovation of Rockwell Hall and the creation of the KSU Museum and fashion school. The exhibition will highlight more than 30 ensembles from the late 1950s, when Rodgers began designing in New York, through the 1970s. The selections of elegant daywear and elegant eveningwear also provide a capsule time of American styles during these decades. Rodgers and Silverman knew how to translate the latest creations from the Parisian runways into looks their American clients would want. “Dazzling Day and Night” will also include sketches, photographs and advertising, particularly their famous New Yorker Magazine ads “Just Show Me the Jerry Silverman!” » The exhibit will be on display through July 28 at the museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children/students ages 5-18, and free for Kent students, faculty, and staff and children ages 4 years and younger. Entrance is free for everyone on Sunday. For more information, visit www.kent.edu/ museum or call 330-672-3450. Do you have an interesting story? Contact the editorial team by email at [email protected]. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @TribToday. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

