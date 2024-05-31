



Ten finalists have been shortlisted for the Design Award, with the winner to be named in October The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue announced the ten finalists for the 2024 edition of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion funds. The ten finalists are Taylor Thompson out of 5000; Connor McKnight; Grace Ling; Kate Barton; Dynasty and Soull Ogun of The Enchanter; Spencer Phipps of Phipps; Presley Oldham; Sébastien and Marianne Amisial by Sébastien Ami; Jane Wade; and Jackson Wiederhoeft of Wiederhoeft. Saks, the CFDA and Vogue teamed up to announce the finalists and commemorate the Fashion Fund's 20th anniversary at a cocktail reception at Chalet at LAvenue at Saks in New York. Finalists announced by 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Melitta Baumeister and Rachel Scott of Diotima and Henry Zankov of Zankov. This group of notable years of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists reflect the creativity and diversity of American design, from women's and men's sportswear to evening wear and semi-precious, fashion and ethical jewelry. These exciting young voices will play an important role in the future of American fashion, said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. As part of the Fashion Fund season, Nordstrom will invite the ten finalists to participate in the Nordstrom Secure the SPACE Challenge for the second year. One winner will be selected to have their collection offered in select Nordstrom stores for an upcoming season. Launched in 2015, Nordstrom SPACE is an in-store and online boutique dedicated to advanced and emerging designers. The Secure the Space Challenge will take place on Thursday June 6. For this 20th edition, the Fashion Fund is also bringing back the Design Challenge, a legacy program which will be supported by the Tommy Hilfiger company. The founder and lead designer himself will also serve as the lead mentor to the 10 finalists. This will be the first Design Challenge since 2019. The Fashion Fund winner will be announced in mid-October at a celebratory gala dinner and will receive $300,000. Two finalists will each receive $100,000. The program will also continue to create meaningful business mentorships and a path to success for all finalists. This year's selection committee includes Anna Wintour, Aurora James, Eva Chen, Mark Holgate, Nicole Phelps, Paloma Elsesser, Rickie De Sole, Roopal Patel, Steven Kolb and Thom Browne.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theimpression.com/cfda-vogue-fashion-fund-names-2024-finalists/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos