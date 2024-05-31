



CHICAGO Chicago will soon have its own fashion week, joining the ranks of New York, Paris, Milan and more. The inauguration Chicago Fashion Week will take place this fall, spotlighting local designers and the city's fashion scene over 12 days and more than 50 events, including fashion shows, presentations, awards programs, markets, galas and educational programs. Chicago Fashion Week will take place October 9-20 at locations across the city. It opens with a parade of The Curio featuring local artists like Mario Pinto and rising streetwear designer Sheila Rashid. There will be a fashion show for Asian and Pacific Islander designers and models, a vintage market, a fashion photography exhibit and a runway show for Latinx talent and South American designers, among dozens of other events. “In October, all of Chicago becomes a catwalk,” John Leydon, co-founder of Chicago Fashion Week, said in a press release. Chicago designer Chelsea Bs' crochet pieces were featured in Perception, an event hosted by the Chicago Fashion Coalition with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Credit: Enrique Villalon Unlike other national and international fashion weeks, about 95 percent of Chicago Fashion Week events will be open to the public, organizers said. Many of them will be free with prior registration. This accessibility is intentional, organizers said. “We believe it is crucial to welcome Chicago's established fashion institutions, beloved designers, emerging talent and fashion enthusiasts to come together, network and engage in meaningful conversations that will help propel the vast pipeline of talent that our city holds,” said Maggie Gillette. , another co-founder of Chicago Fashion Week with Leydon and Ian Gerard. “The Chicago fashion community is comprised of all fashion enthusiasts and is especially grateful to the city of Chicago for its support as we move to make our city a global fashion destination.” Additional programs, locations and times will be finalized before Chicago Fashion Week kicks off in October. Learn more and browse the events calendar on the Chicago Fashion Week website. Chicago Fashion Week will also share information and updates on Instagram And Facebook. “Chicago has long been recognized as a hub for creativity and innovation across various industries, and our fashion scene is no exception,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a press release. “From emerging designers to established brands, our city is teeming with talent that deserves a platform for recognition and celebration. Amplifying fashion events in Chicago through Chicago Fashion Week creates an opportunity to elevate our city's status as a fashion capital. Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blockclubchicago.org/2024/05/30/chicago-fashion-week-is-coming-this-fall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos