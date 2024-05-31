The wrinkle-free wrap dress that I own in 3 colors is my most versatile style





I may not be the most strategic packer on the planet (let's just say I'm never too far from the weight limit), but when it comes to choosing versatile pieces that I can mix and match, matching and revamping on vacation, I'm a pro. This Supesu Tulip wrap dress, which I own in three different colors, is one of the most versatile pieces in my wardrobe and a must-have in my suitcase every time I travel. I might even add a fourth to my collection now that we have an exclusive 20% off discount code, DDM2404. And believe me, you should too. Supesu tulip wrap dress SUPESU

THE classic wallet silhouette is timeless. It goes perfectly with more refined accessories for an evening but can also be dressed up with sneakers and a denim jacket for a day look. The tie cinches my waist in the most flattering way and can be adjusted for a comfortable fit. The material itself, aka the brand's Supesu Satin, made from 100% polyester, is lightweight, silky to the touch, and moves effortlessly with me. The front is slightly shorter to show off more leg, however, the back and sides have a longer cut for adequate coverage for sitting, walking and bending. Although I'm usually a tracksuit loyalist when it comes to travel outfits, I wore the black version of the wrap dress on a recent flight so I could calmly get off the plane to have lunch with my family. I paired this style with my trusty Adidas Gazelles for a sporty yet polished look and was surprised to find that when we hit the tarmac my dress looked as fresh as when I had it put on that morning. There wasn't a single wrinkle during the two hour flight and it wasn't the least bit uncomfortable either. Shoppers are also fascinated by the versatile dress available in six colors. In fact, one customer, who came back four times to purchase different shades, said it was so soft and very flattering. Other reviewers said it was beautifully done and got them compliments every time. [they] to carry. A third person added that they don't have to worry about spills, even when tasting wine. Keep scrolling to browse more versatile, travel-ready pieces from Supesu, or go directly to the site to start filling your online basket. Don't forget to use code DDM2404 for 20 percent off your purchase. Supesu Eden mini slip dress SUPESU

Supesu – Serena short dress SUPESU

Supesu Ankle Slimming Pants SUPESU

Supesu Sunflower Skirt SUPESU



