Ethnic fashion brand Libas raises Rs 150 crore from ICICI Venture





Ethnic fashion brand Libas has raised Rs 150 crore from IAF Series 5, a fund managed by ICICI Venture, which plans to expand aggressively offline. The company reported a turnover of Rs 500 crore in FY24 and is expected to cross Rs 1,000 crore by FY26. Libas started going offline about 18 months ago and operates 15 stores across the country. It plans to open 200 stores by 2026.

India's organized apparel sector is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years and this investment will fuel expansion across categories and geographies with a strong focus on omnichannel experience, said Sidhant Keshwani, Founder and CEO of Libas. Recently, Danish fashion retailer Bestseller announced the closure of its Indian ethnic wear brand Indifusion, which it acquired three years ago, amid growing losses and falling demand. The move also signals a larger slowdown trend in the overall ethnic wear segment since last year. The last 6-8 months have been pretty quiet for the industry. It is not particularly ethnic clothing that has been affected, but all mass consumer products have seen a slowdown. Ethical clothing as a category has grown, but within ethnic groups, Western and Indian, it is merging and has evolved more towards a fusion side, Keshwani said. In India, ethnic wear constitutes the largest category in the women's wear segment, with a share of 71%, despite global fashion brands such as Zara, H&M and Uniqlo pushing westernized wear in their market. The women's ethnic wear market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8% between FY23 and FY26, and surpass $22 billion by FY26, according to Wazir Advisors. The industry is expected to see organized players focused on branding and omnichannel customer experience becoming brands of choice for consumers, said Gagandeep S Chhina, senior director of private equity at ICICI Venture. The brand enjoys a strong online presence on platforms such as Flipkart and Myntra, as well as an offline presence through EBOs, large format stores and multi-brand outlets. A significant portion of revenue comes from the brand's own D2C channels. KPMG acted as exclusive transactional advisor to Libas. JSA acted as legal advisor to IAF Series 5, a fund managed by ICICI Venture.

