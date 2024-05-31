Amanda Holden, 53, looks like a human Barbie in a thigh-length mini dress





Britain's Got Talent concerts are back, and so is Amanda Holden's bold wardrobe. The longtime TV judge, 53, joined fellow panelists Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli for another action-packed adventure on Wednesday night, and her stunning look might just be our favorite of the whole series. WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in a Barbie-style dress Amanda channeled her inner Margot Robbie in a neon pink Celia Kritharioti dress that wouldn't have been out of place in the Barbie movie. The strapless, ruched design was crafted from heavy taffeta and featured a structured, corseted bodice and mullet hem. ©Instagram Britain's Got Talent concerts are back, and so is Amanda Holden's bold wardrobe The thigh-skimming style served to highlight Amanda's super tanned legs while trailing behind her with a dramatic, exaggerated train. To complete this stunning look, a pair of Jimmy Choo open-toe satin stilettos with a towering heel and a double pearl necklace adorning her neck. ©Instagram How stunning did the BGT star look in her pink Celia Kritharioti dress? The mother-of-two, who is raising daughters Hollie, 12, and Lexi, 18, with husband Chris Hughes, opted for a dark smokey eye and styled her beach blonde hair in a tousled half-updo. Amanda's Britain's Got Talent dresses this series The Heart Breakfast presenter has been killing it all week. For the second live show, Amanda opted for a similar asymmetrical style, this time donning a silver Hacchic Couture design with intricate swirl detailing. ©Instagram A pair of Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels completed this stunning look. The off-the-shoulder number featured structured, voluminous sleeves and a cropped hem, falling to the floor in a sweep of shimmering sequins behind her. Accented by Aariya Diamonds earrings and barely-there heels, the elegant look was perfect. And for the first night, Amanda turned to Michael Costello for a powerful look, wrapping herself in chocolate brown leather. ©Instagram For live show number two, Amanda opted for a Hacchic Couture model The one-shoulder bodycon dress featured long gloved sleeves and a daring thigh-high slit. A slicked back, high ponytail, and a dusting of shimmering bronzer completed the dramatic aesthetic. ©Instagram And for the first night, Amanda turned to Michael Costello The BGT star's most daring dress The star is known for her boundary-pushing fashion choices and has already raised more than a few eyebrows on family show BGT. In fact, one dress in particular sparked 663 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom in 2017. Tight, shimmery and cut right down to the navel, the 11,000 Julien Macdonald model certainly ruffled feathers. ©Instagram Do you remember Amanda Holden's most criticized outfit? This 2017 issue caused a stir Reflecting on the controversy at the time, Amanda said: "That dress was hysterical, it was Julien Macdonald. I had pieces of wire under my boobs trying to hold it together. RELATED:Simon Cowell's rarely seen son Eric, 10, steals the show in Britain's Got Talent backstage photo "But listen, I come from a small trunk[ed] family more, you know, I'm 48 years old. This is all pretty laughable, but everyone seems to be talking about it. This has been called a new national crisis but, oh no, I won't be covered up."

