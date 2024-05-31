Sam Presti Tells a Funny Story About Russell Westbrook and the NBA Dress Code





During the season, the camaraderie displayed by the Oklahoma City Thunder was very evident. From post-game barking to joking with each other during their media availability, it's evident how tight-knit this group was. Thunder general manager Sam Presti had a similar assessment of OKC's chemistry. In his end-of-season presser, he compared this team's chemistry to previous iterations such as the “Thunder U” and “Stache Bros” eras. Presti even revealed an interesting anecdote about Russell Westbrook that he felt comfortable enough to tell several years later. “I’ll tell you a funny story about that. The statute of limitations is here. It’s really my own statute of limitations,” Presti joked. “…We were playing San Antonio in the playoffs, and it was this really weird time where the NBA was cracking down on the dress code, but they were also starting to promote the outfits. “So it was like they were calling us and threatening to fine us, but then the marketing team – their marketing team was plastering pictures of Russell walking in.” As many know, Westbrook is one of the most notorious fashion icons of this latest generation of NBA players. He has made countless headlines thanks to his matchday outfits. “They liked to give us a hard time, I felt it. They called me the day of a playoff game in San Antonio – so it was either the second round or the Western Conference Finals – and they said, “You need to talk to Westbrook about what he wears,'” Presti said. “I say, 'It's playoff game day.' He might have chaps and a cowboy hat – I don't know what this guy is wearing. But we're on the road… He certainly doesn't fit in sweatpants. I can tell you that. He can't play. “So I waited. They were really giving us a hard time about it: “We're going to fine you if he doesn't do this. » — I thought it was a bit ridiculous. While he waited, Presti thought of a great idea that could convey the league's message to Westbrook in a humorous tone. “So I called Ray Westbrook, his brother. I said, 'I need you to get me a Russell outfit,'” Presti said. “So I dressed up in one of the Russells – a sleeveless hooded sweatshirt, pants leather and a gold medal – he had this gold lion medallion, which when I got it, it was so cheap – I was like, 'Russ, come on. , man. I know what you're doing. Presti said it was a nice break after an intense playoff run. He noted that the Thunder were a serious group that season as they competed for the championship. “Because the team was very united and it was so serious, it’s a serious group. It was Adams, Derek Fisher, Durant, Westbrook, Ibaka. It’s not a bowl of cherries out there every day, and that’s why this particular team was good,” Presti said. “But I walked in wearing Russell's clothes and I didn't really break character and I was just like, 'Guys, we need to talk about the dress code.'” Presti's end-of-season presses are usually long – this year they were over 2.5 hours – but they're worth listening just for an occasional funny story like this. It presents a side to Presti and the actors that is rarely shown in a results-driven industry.

