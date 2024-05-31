Fashion
Calvin Klein Men's Summer Wear Up To 60% Off Myntra EORS
When it comes to summer fashion, Calvin Klein has long been a go-to choice for many discerning people. Renowned for his timeless designs, impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail, Calvin Klein embodies style and effortless sophistication. From lightweight, breathable fabrics to clean cuts and modern silhouettes, Calvin Klein summer clothing offers the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Whether it's a crisp linen shirt for a casual day at the beach or a fitted polo for a weekend outing, wearing Calvin Klein evokes a feeling of confidence and refinement. The seamless fusion of classic aesthetics with contemporary trends makes it a favorite among fashion lovers looking to stay cool and chic during the sweltering summer months. With Calvin Klein, it's not just about staying fashionable; it's all about making a statement and exuding effortless freshness wherever you go.
Looking to stay stylish while beating the summer heat? Look no further! Calvin Klein men's summer clothing is now available with incredible discounts of up to 60% off during the Myntra end of season sale. Whether you're lounging poolside or hitting the streets, this sale has you covered with the latest trends and coolest looks. Don't miss the opportunity to reorganize your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank. Hurry, buy now and upgrade your style while staying comfortable all season long. Let's explore the best deals offered by Myntra.
1. Slim-fit T-shirt in pure cotton printed with Calvin Klein Jeans brand logo
Discount: 15% | Price: 1,954 | MRP: 2,299 | Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5
This t-shirt is a must-have for any fashion-conscious person's wardrobe. Made from premium pure cotton, this slim-fit t-shirt offers both comfort and style. Featuring the denim brand's iconic logo printed on the chest, it adds a designer touch to any casual outfit. The fitted silhouette ensures a modern, flattering look, while the soft fabric feels luxurious against the skin. Pair it with jeans or shorts for a casual yet trendy ensemble that exudes effortless cool.
Main characteristics:
- Premium quality pure cotton
- Comfortable and stylish
- The designer's flair
- fitted cut
- Modern, flattering look
2. Calvin Klein slim typography printed cotton T-shirt
Discount: 20% | Price: 2,879 | MRP: 3,599 | Rating: 5 stars out of 5
This t-shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton. It features a modern typographic print that adds an urban touch to your outfit. Its fitted silhouette offers a flattering look, while the crew neckline offers a classic yet elegant finish.
Main characteristics:
- Contemporary essential for a casual outfit
- Soft, breathable cotton fabric
- Adds an urban touch to your outfit
- fitted cut
- Versatile styling options
- Ideal for daily use
3. Calvin Klein Underwear
Discount: 20% | Price: 2,159 | MRP: 2,699 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
This product offers timeless designs and unparalleled comfort for everyday use. Made from high-quality materials, each piece is designed to provide a flattering fit and exceptional support. From classic cotton briefs to modern microfiber styles, it offers a diverse range of underwear options to suit every preference. The iconic logo belt adds a touch of signature style to every garment, making it a must-have addition to any wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- A diverse range of styles
- Classic cotton briefs
- Modern microfiber options
- Iconic logo belt
- Iconic style
4. Pure cotton T-shirt printed with Calvin Klein Jeans brand logo
Discount: 15% | Price: 2,209 | MRP.: 2,599 | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
This t-shirt combines classic style and premium comfort. Made from 100% pure cotton. It features the iconic Calvin Klein Jeans logo printed prominently across the chest, adding a touch of brand recognition to your casual wardrobe. Its soft, breathable fabric ensures all-day comfort, while its relaxed fit makes it perfect for everyday use.
Main characteristics:
- Made from 100% pure cotton
- Features the iconic Calvin Klein Jeans logo
- Adds brand recognition to casual wardrobe
- Soft, breathable fabric
- Ensures all-day comfort
- Relaxed fit
5. Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Brand Logo Embroidered Pure Cotton T-Shirt
Discount: 15% | Price: 2,804 | MRP: 3,299 | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
This t-shirt ensures breathability and softness to wear all day long. The minimalist design features the iconic Calvin Klein logo embroidered on the chest, adding a touch of sophistication. Its classic fit and versatile design make it ideal for pairing with jeans or shorts for a casual yet refined look.
Main characteristics:
- Ensures breathability and softness
- Features the iconic Calvin Klein logo embroidered on the chest
- Adds a touch of sophistication to your outfit
- Classic fit for versatile style
- Ideal to pair with jeans or shorts
- Suitable for casual yet refined looks
6. Slim-fit T-shirt in pure cotton printed with Calvin Klein Jeans brand logo
Discount: 15% | Price: 1,954 | MRP: 2,299 | Rating: 4 stars out of 5
This shirt is made from 100% pure cotton. It features a fitted design that accentuates your physique. The iconic Calvin Klein Jeans logo is printed prominently across the chest, adding a touch of brand recognition to your casual look.
Main characteristics:
- Made from 100% pure cotton
- Fitted design highlights your physique
- Provides a touch of brand recognition
- Ideal for daily use
- Versatile and easy to pair with various outfits
- Soft, breathable fabric for maximum comfort
- Durable construction ensures long-lasting wear
7. Calvin Klein Typography Print Cotton T-Shirt
Discount: 30% | Price: 2,099 | MRP: 2,999
This t-shirt makes a contemporary statement. Made from 100% cotton, it offers a soft, breathable feel, perfect for all day wear. The classic crew neck and short sleeves ensure a timeless silhouette that pairs effortlessly with jeans or shorts.
Main characteristics:
- Soft, breathable fabric
- Contemporary design
- Classic round neck
- Short sleeves
- Timeless silhouette
- Wears effortlessly with jeans
- Ideal for layering under a jacket
8. Calvin Klein Jeans Men’s Slim Fit Mid-Rise Jeans
Discount: 50% | Price: 4,499 | MRP.: 8,999
These jeans offer a flattering silhouette while still providing comfort. The mid-rise waist ensures a natural fit, making them suitable for everyday wear. Made from high quality denim, they are durable and built to withstand regular use. Classic five-pocket style adds a touch of timeless appeal, perfect for both occasions
Main characteristics:
- Versatile and stylish
- Contemporary slim fit
- Flattering silhouette
- Comfortable to wear
- Mid-rise waist for a natural fit
- Suitable for daily use
- Made from high quality denim
9. Calvin Klein Jeans Men’s Slim Fit Mid-Rise Jeans
Discount: 50% | Price: 4,999 | MRP: 9,999
These jeans feature a mid-rise waist and a slim fit that highlights your figure while ensuring freedom of movement. Made from high-quality denim, they offer durability and a timeless look that can be dressed up or down. The classic blue wash and subtle distressed effect add a contemporary touch to your casual wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Made from high quality denim
- Durable construction ensures longevity
- Classic blue wash for a timeless look
- Mid-rise waist provides a comfortable fit
- Fitted design highlights your figure
- A subtle distressed effect adds a contemporary touch
10. Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim Fit Polo Collar T-Shirt in Pure Cotton
Discount: 15% | Price: 3,654 | MRP: 4,299
This t-shirt offers a soft, breathable feel, ideal for all-day wear. The slim fit design highlights your figure while providing a modern and elegant look. Featuring a classic polo collar and subtle Calvin Klein logo, it adds a touch of sophistication to any casual outfit.
Main characteristics:
- Made from 100% pure cotton
- Soft, breathable fabric
- Provides all-day comfort
- Fitted design enhances the silhouette
- Offers a modern and elegant look
- Features a classic polo collar
11. Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim Fit Shorts
Discount: 15% | Price: 5,949 | MRP: 6,999
These shorts offer a slim, sleek fit that completes a modern, casual look. The classic five-pocket design and subtle logo add a touch of sophistication. Perfect for outings in warm weather, these shorts offer comfort and breathability.
Main characteristics:
- Made from high quality denim
- Offers a sleek, slim fit
- Completes a modern, casual look
- Classic five-pocket design
- Features subtle Calvin Klein branding
Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your summer wardrobe with Calvin Klein men's summer clothing, now available at up to 60% off during the Myntra end of season sale. This exclusive offer lets you stay stylish and cool without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for trendy shorts, breathable tees, or other summer essentials, Calvin Klein's high-quality, on-trend pieces are the perfect choice. Beat the heat in style while enjoying incredible savings. Shop now only on Myntra.
