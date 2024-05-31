Fashion needs a revolution. In Africa, this has already started

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size What I knew about the extraordinary Bubu Ogisi a few weeks ago was an embarrassing near-zilch. The Nigerian designer was just a meager credit in a short caption beneath a clip of a quirky little frock shed assembled from loosely linked flat metal hoops (like arty earring leaves) that attracted my attention as model Naomi Campbell jingled through it. a shoot for the Victorias Secret 2023 social media campaign. I loved everything about it; its kinetic weight and sound against Campbell's skin, its symbolism of divinity, spirituality and feminine power that was explained in inflated fashion in the caption. Even its echo of the Paco Rabanne of Parisian past was intriguing. Naomi Campbell wears a Bubu Ogisis dress made of flat metal rings with loose ties. Credit: Getty Images I googled this frocklet and fell down a proverbial rabbit hole. From another wonderful frockle shed made of watery glass goblets (ode to Olokun, sea goddess) for actress Julia Fox to Ogisi's amazing life since the early 2010s, traveling back and forth to across Africa. Her collections reek of modernity and layered meanings, primarily in offbeat materials made according to ancient African formulas such as Mutuba tree bark fabric, handcrafted in a laborious, multi-step process in the Congo. Raffia, another of his favorites, is a murmuring and rustling material common in many African clothing and masquerade costumes. She would tell me later: I want to get involved all the senses… the raffia when it moves… has a sound like rain. Social media is sparking growing interest in African fashion. Just as consumers are thirsty for less destructive practices for the planet, slower craftsmanship, more stories, more meaning in their clothes, and voilà, an entire continent of fascinating designers bubbles up in the imagination popular with their modern couture, heritage stories and art pings. , ancient craftsmanship and naturally integrated sustainable practices. Ogisi, like many of the designers featured in the African Fashion The exhibition, which opened at the National Gallery of Victoria on May 31, is internationally renowned and focused on Africa. She often travels across continents to more than 50 countries, collecting stories, cultures and political narratives as she goes.

She collaborates with artisans on handlooms and traditional textiles, ornaments and accessories in materials ranging from camel bone and indigenous metals to the creation of plastic threads, putting all her learning into her work. creative director, artist, designer, poet, performer and writer of IAMISIGO. , his brand now known and presented from Lagos to Paris and beyond. (The name is a mixture of I am with the surname Ogisis spelled backwards.) Bubu Ogisi (center) with three of his designs from the Chasing Evil collection, AW2020, and Gods of the Wilderness (bottom left), SS2019. Credit: (Principal): Diego Asamoa I like to describe myself as a traditional contemporary, Ogisi says during a Zoom call from Kenya, where she and her team took a brief break on another research trip. We use past processes, for the present, to preserve our cultures for the future. Its collections are strikingly original and modern, rooted not only in these ancient cultural connections, but also in Ogis's subtle modes of protest against colonialism and neocolonialism. It’s about decolonizing, she says, about finding a new way to marry different worlds; the spiritual world, the physical world, to adopt the concepts of ideologies of borderless societies and to determine the place of the body in all of this. African Fashion is a landmark exhibition of 200 exhibits brought together by renowned fashion industry veteran and academic Christine Checinska. She was appointed as the first curator of textiles and fashion at London's V&A (Victoria and Albert) in 2020. Stephen Tayo, models holding hands, Lagos, Nigeria 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Lagos Fashion Week There are brilliant designers from the African continent and the diaspora who have become part of the fashion vocabulary, Checinska explains via Zoom from London. Thebe Magugu, Orange Culture, IAMISIGO… there are so many. They are on the radar.

Checinska speaks passionately about the African fashion movement as a profound, ongoing, industry-altering phenomenon. It's not just a flash in the pan, she said. They produce these breathtaking clothes that we can understand aesthetically, simply as brilliant fashion, but which also make us think, make us question our own consumption and the true cost of a garment. For the majority of African designers, sustainability is already at ground zero. They view sustainability as a true understanding of the value of skills, the value of people, place and resources, and many are very happy to stay at a certain size to enable them to achieve this. Alchemy Collection, Thebe Magugu, Johannesburg, South Africa, AW2021. Credit: Thank you Chidora Checinska divided the works of around fifty designers from around twenty countries into two huge sections of the exhibition. One of them grounds an evocative history lesson straddling the fashion, cinema, music, literature and arts that African designers proudly reclaimed and developed during waves of postcolonial liberation and independence . The next section analyzes the contemporary practice of African and diaspora designers, taking a look at the socio-cultural factors (celebrity spotting, social media) that still fuel their rise. Aesthetic stylists are loosely grouped; from minimalists to mixologists who mix colors. Exhibitions ranging from haute couture by legendary hands to avant-garde and more risky experiments pose compelling questions and invitations to delve deep into their thousand leaf of meanings. Ogisis Exhibition Drive away evil from his AW2020 collection, for example, is a sulfur yellow jacket and wide-legged ensemble adorned with spikes and trimmed with wriggling palm-leaf raffia, infused with stories of Congolese and Nigerian politics and spirituality. Of course, there are people who just want to make beautiful clothes, Checinksa says. Not everyone wants to rely on deeper meaning. But it’s hard not to fish for them in the warp, weft and organic Ugandan cotton.

Imane Ayissi, for example, the former ballet dancer, now famous Parisian fashion designer, learned her cutting skills by dismantling the clothes that belonged to her mother, Juliene Honorine Eyenga Ayissi, crowned Miss Cameroon in 1960 then nicknamed Miss Independence . Imane Ayissi, Paris, France Mbeuk Idourrou collection, AW2019. Credit: Fabrice Malard, courtesy of Imane Ayissi The Ayissis royal fuscia pink satin ensemble debuted in 2019 and is now a featured piece of African Fashion. Her three-yard rectangular silk shawl was cut flat, sewn magically with a deep fringe of audibly rustling palm-leaf raffia, coiled to drape over the upper body and fall dramatically over tailored trousers in pink shot silk. It's like the meeting of two worlds, says Checinska. The textile traditions of the (African) continent… and the details of Parisian haute couture. For Adeju Thompson, a Nigerian designer born and based in London, fashion without a sociopolitical underpinning is anathema. “That’s how I want to talk,” he says over Zoom from Lagos, recalling his childhood goal of becoming a designer. I realized that fashion could be a tool for very serious conversations, a tool for protest, that it could be all of these things and that it could also be very cool to express individuality. Adeju Thompson (center) with two of his designs for Lagos Space Programs Project 8, Cloth as a Queer Archive, SS2024. Credit: Lagos Space Program Thompson's non-binary luxury brand, Lagos Space Program (LSP), is a rigorous and dynamic practice, he says, based on impeccable sewing techniques, an aesthetic inspired by his own queer experience and the beauty of clothing and traditional ornaments unique to its indigenous Yoruba people.