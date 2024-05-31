Fashion
Anya Taylor-Joy looks chic in a figure-hugging white dress as she and Lewis Hamilton support man of the moment Tom Holland during his Romeo and Juliet performance
Spider-Man Tom Holland would never have had much difficulty scaling the walls of the Capulets' villa in Verona to reach Juliet's balcony in Shakespeare's love story.
But as it happens, Jamie Lloyd's audaciously dramatic production, which opened last night in the West End, only requires him to reach the dizzying heights of a microphone stand.
Yes, this new production of Romeo and Juliet is a prime example of Lloyd's celebrity minimalism, following in the footsteps of James McAvoy in Cyrano and Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard.
Gone is the sun at the Verona fair, where Shakespeare stages his scene.
Instead, we get the Stygian darkness of Soutra Gilmour's set design empty, but for lighting rigs and a giant cinematic billboard relaying close-ups of the action while cameramen follow the actors on scene and around the building itself (Romeo's banishment to Mantua takes him to the roof).
The play is notoriously preoccupied with death and Lloyd makes the most of it, with a cast dressed in black jeans, T-shirts and hoodies. It's monotonous, monochrome and mannered. If you took the pulse of the productions, you might be tempted to call a priest.
At times, it even feels like Lloyd is deliberately trying to strangle the life out of the feverish passion that normally drives this frenzied love story. And yet, the hour comes, the man (spider) comes…all 5 feet 8 inches of him.
Damn, he's a nice, handsome guy. His towering cheekbones and curvy jawline take the audience's breath away and keep us enveloped in his dreamy gaze.
At times, it even feels like Lloyd is deliberately trying to strangle the life out of the feverish passion that normally drives this frenzied love story. Pictured: Daniel Quinn-Toye plays the role of Paris
Nima Taleghani (photo) plays the role of Benvolio
I missed the color of the masked ball where Romeo and Juliet meet, and the drama of the sword fight when Romeo calamitously kills Juliet's cousin Tybalt.
After meeting Juliette, he does a jig like a footballer celebrating a goal, but otherwise moves with the precision of a cat. And even though he does his best quietly, the shy smiles he spreads over his beloved are, in Hollywood terms, worth a million dollars. In these circumstances, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers holds up well to Juliet.
Lloyd discourages her from showing too much personality or independent spirit (as he does with everyone), but she has a quiet maturity that adapts easily to poetry.
Likewise, Michael Balogun as Brother Lawrence imposes seriousness and common sense on the not-so-reckless young lovers. The only surprise is Freema Agyeman as Juliette's young nurse.
Usually loose, aging and talkative, Nurse here is a thirty-something party girl with attitude. Much of her writing in the Bard's original is cut out, and instead she receives lines from Juliet's mother, who is controversially completely abandoned.
But we may not have the chance to see Holland on stage again if Hollywood has its way, so happy are those who already have a ticket for this curious but almost complete requiem. And even happier are those who can afford $275 a piece
Pictured: Tom Holland as Romeo
Freema Agyeman (pictured) plays nurse
