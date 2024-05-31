Fashion
Why fashion is harder than ever
There has always been a culture of scale, scale, grow, grow, she said. But now, brands see growth almost as a handicap. Being too aggressive is no longer a good thing. We are therefore discussing with companies the need not to produce too much and to limit retail trade.
She also highlighted inflated costs as stores sold an item at a higher price than normal, knowing this would soon be seen as affecting the system.
Joseph Petchelco is the owner and managing director of Arddun Agency, a wholesale company that sells Australian brands such as Lee Mathews, Alemais and Leo Lin internationally. Based in London, Mr Petchelco said he too had seen many brands spending without cash flow.
It's so easy to spend a lot of money on fashion, he said, listing new stores, marketing and expensive photography. Successful brands stay within their means. You need to pay for your product first, you need to make sure you can generate cash flow for your business to deliver on time and work with good factories. This seems obvious, but it is not easy in itself.
We don't want to get distracted by the noise of the fashion industry saying spend, spend, spend. We don't want to engage in that.
Ashlee Booth, co-founder of Euphème
Slow and steady has always been the plan for Eupheme, a luxury women's clothing brand co-founded by sisters Ashlee and Ebony Booth. In May, Eupheme opened a pop-up space in Sydney, its first commercial outing since launching in 2022.
We have two years of collections under our belt, said Ashlee Booth. We launched e-commerce, but from day one we wanted to have a showroom and retail space. We were very thoughtful in every choice we made, from fabrics to business model to customer service.
All this avoids excesses. We don't want to get distracted by the noise of the fashion industry saying spend, spend, spend. We don't want to engage in that.
To date, the Booths have not paid for digital marketing or customer acquisition, a risk given that the business has no wholesale business, but one that Ms. Booth said turned out to be profitable.
It takes 10 years to build a brand, she says. We want to stay here for a long time. You have to be very perceptive as a business owner. We think every dollar we spend solves a customer problem?
Ms. Goodman and Mr. Petchelco said brands must constantly adapt to survive.
Every time you feel comfortable, fashion evolves, Mr. Petchelco said. Often, fashion companies become too comfortable, selling their best-sellers season after season, and customers leave. You need to devote energy to new ideas, strategies, and narratives.
Brands that aren't agile, Ms. Goodman said, will lose customers. You must be at the forefront of technological and consumer advances. Fashion is synonymous with novelty. You must follow.
At Fashion Week in early May, Middle Eastern buyers made up a large part of the international guest list, with representatives from Harvey Nichols in Dubai and Kuwait, Bloomingdales (Dubai and Kuwait) and from Tryano (Dubai). Mr Petchelco said the region represented significant potential for Australian brands.
It's a very stable region, he said. The Middle Eastern customer knows what she wants, she is very fashionable, she wants the best of the best. So retailers are competitive and have to be very good at what they do.
And they are, they are very impressive. They are always looking for new ideas, new brands. They are very open-minded, they will quickly discover new brands.
Mr Petchelco recently booked a pop-up for Australian brand Leo Lin at Bloomingdales Dubai.
Natalie Xenita, managing director of IMG Australia and New Zealand (responsible for Fashion Week), said the region made sense for Australian brands.
Those [Middle Eastern] customers want resort wear, and that's what we do so well, she said. Speaking to Australian fashion businesses, Ms Xenita said the current economic climate would be a critical time.
As we saw during COVID, brands that were operating on a knife's edge were toppled by the decline in consumer spending. And I think we're seeing it again now.
